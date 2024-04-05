 
Login/Register Login | Register
78 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

The Danger of Biden's Pier in Gaza

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Robert Weiner
Become a Fan
  (4 fans)

Biden's Pier in Gaza Could Make U.S. Builders and Protectors Sitting Ducks for Terrorist Missiles and Drones, Expanding the War

By Robert Weiner and Ben Kearney

President Biden and the Pentagon's emergency mission to establish a pier in Gaza, a goal of which the President stated in his State of the Union on March 7th is intended to provide mass humanitarian assistance -- a worthy and necessary goal -- to the 2.3 Million people currently displaced and nearing famine. But as the United Nations passed a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire on March 25th, what's to stop terrorists from firing missiles at the pier to kill military personnel? Short answer, there isn't.

With the recent Israeli drone strike on April 1st that killed seven aid workers, the plan hangs in a sea of doubt. Peter Semler, the Chief Executive Editor and Owner of Capitol Intelligence Group, told us, "The Israeli hit on the WCK [Work Central Kitchen] was a gift to Hamas and Iran."

The danger of Biden's pier in the Mediterranean Sea at Gaza could make U.S. builders and protectors sitting ducks for terrorist missiles and drones. If just one U.S. army member is killed whilst building the pier, the United States will become more and more invested in the war, just like Vietnam. Former U.S. ambassador to Syria Robert Ford said in an interview with the New York Times, "The Biden humanitarian efforts in Gaza so far may make a few people in the United States feel good. But, this is applying a very small Band-Aid to a very big wound."

Some military experts have noted the plan lacks detail, is dangerous to troops, and leaves out that aid is already at and seems ready to increase at the Gaza borders. However, inspections, lack of security, and incidents where Israel has been accused of attacking aid workers, Palestinians, and Hamas thefts of supplies have prevented those critical deliveries.

Retired U.S. Lt. Col. Daniel Davis said on March 13th, "Biden is committing the United States military to conducting a highly complex, very expensive, low-production operation to bring food into the strip -- when Biden could massively increase the amount of food into the strip with far less effort or expense: demand that Israel merely open the damn gates and roll the hundreds of trucks awaiting entry right now."

Now several ships are traveling together and are nearing Gaza in the coming week. However, building won't start until the middle of this month with a May completion date for the pier and the causeway. However, Biden addressed in his State of the Union, "Israel must allow more aid into Gaza and ensure humanitarian workers aren't caught in the crossfire."

An Associated Press report on March 9th cites claims by the Biden administration that the "Israeli government will maintain security at the pier and protect it from any attacks by Hamas." No U.S. troops will step foot into Gaza during the proposed plan to build the pier within sixty days.-- they will stay out on the pier. So, if Israel and the U.S. joint-collaborate on building the pier, terrorists can go after both of them together in one fell swoop.

There have been few direct sea arrivals into Gaza, a place with no port infrastructure and blockaded by the Israeli navy since 2007. The Department of Defense's Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore (JLOTS) plan, presented by Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder, is to establish an "approximately 1,800-foot-long causeway that will be attached to the shore, and a group of logistic support vessels and barges that will transport the aid from the pier to the causeway. Once the aid has reached the two-lane causeway, it can be transported to the land and distributed to Gaza."

Ryder assured that the DOD is focused on the security of its personnel and working with partners in the region to "ensure that the aid that is delivered can be distributed in a safe and secure way". This would also include a contribution of more than 1,000 American troops, adding more people to become sitting ducks if an attack is carried out on the pier. This appears to be war expansion incrementalism-- a la U.S. "trainers" in Vietnam at the beginning.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Robert Weiner Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Robert Weiner, NATIONAL PUBLIC AFFAIRS AND ISSUES STRATEGIST Bob Weiner, a national issues and public affairs strategist, has been spokesman for and directed the public affairs offices of White House Drug Czar and Four Star General Barry (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Biden Administration; Danger; Gaza Strip; Gaza War; Iran; Israel; Pentagon; Syria, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Why Do Conservatives Vote Against Their Own Interest?

Jeb Bush's Elephant in the Room: Role in Bush v. Gore Recount

Mueller's End Game: Maybe As Soon As Trump Wants, But Not How He'd Like

Food Stamp Myth Busting

Iran: Nuclear Weapons or Peaceful Energy?

Bad money vs. bad money -- how Denver ballot measure could be blueprint for getting money out of politics

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend