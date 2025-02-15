The Crisis When China Released Taiwan

Xi Jinping - Caricature
The prez got the big news at the fourteenth tee:
"What's Xi smoking? Or did the spooks spike his tea?"
Marco the Rube said it was quite a big shock,
Which Xi announced with no sense of ad hoc.
He said they needn't bring Taiwan to heel,
That it could secede and it was no big deal."
The prez stood like rock and ran a hand o'er his cap.
"But what about chips and the usual trade crap?"
"He said cross-strait ties would now grow stronger,
Like the Ming Dyn', but a whole lot longer.
Xi said, 'Heck, why give the Yanks cause for a fight?
We're all Chinese, we dig pork and we're tight.'"
Don watched his tee shot land in a bunker,
And said his driver was a lousy cheap junker
He'd bought as a favor from a bankrupt friend,
And for the nation's good the game would now end:
"Get me to Wash-town, assemble the Chiefs,
And I want ideas on maintaining beliefs."
In the Oval the C-in-C laid it on thick:
"We need a cassius bellow, and damnably quick!
The chiefs' ideas soon formed a good heap:
"We drug some pandas to attack our veep!"
"We say they sent virus on Swifty T-shirts,"
And stole our recipe for smoothies, which hurts."
Mister Prez listened, and now and then nodded:
"All fine and well, but folks have to be prodded.
T-shirts and crabby pandas won't do the trick.
Don't you have something with Nine-Elev' shtick?"
"The prob' with Chinese is they mind their own biz,"
Said a chief. "And don't mix dreams with life as is."
Mister Prez sighed and tapped the table with hat:
"The hell can you do with people like that?
They save their piasters, work six days at a clip,
Drink hot water, buy cheap food and don't tip.
Damn: talk about gettin' the rug pulled from under:
They release Taiwan and steal all our thunder."