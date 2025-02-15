The Crisis When China Released Taiwan



The prez got the big news at the fourteenth tee:

"What's Xi smoking? Or did the spooks spike his tea?"

Marco the Rube said it was quite a big shock,

Which Xi announced with no sense of ad hoc.

He said they needn't bring Taiwan to heel,

That it could secede and it was no big deal."

.

The prez stood like rock and ran a hand o'er his cap.

"But what about chips and the usual trade crap?"

"He said cross-strait ties would now grow stronger,

Like the Ming Dyn', but a whole lot longer.

Xi said, 'Heck, why give the Yanks cause for a fight?

We're all Chinese, we dig pork and we're tight.'"

.

Don watched his tee shot land in a bunker,

And said his driver was a lousy cheap junker

He'd bought as a favor from a bankrupt friend,

And for the nation's good the game would now end:

"Get me to Wash-town, assemble the Chiefs,

And I want ideas on maintaining beliefs."

.

In the Oval the C-in-C laid it on thick:

"We need a cassius bellow, and damnably quick!

The chiefs' ideas soon formed a good heap:

"We drug some pandas to attack our veep!"

"We say they sent virus on Swifty T-shirts,"

And stole our recipe for smoothies, which hurts."

.

Mister Prez listened, and now and then nodded:

"All fine and well, but folks have to be prodded.

T-shirts and crabby pandas won't do the trick.

Don't you have something with Nine-Elev' shtick?"

"The prob' with Chinese is they mind their own biz,"

Said a chief. "And don't mix dreams with life as is."

.

Mister Prez sighed and tapped the table with hat:

"The hell can you do with people like that?

They save their piasters, work six days at a clip,

Drink hot water, buy cheap food and don't tip.

Damn: talk about gettin' the rug pulled from under:

They release Taiwan and steal all our thunder."

For a recording of this poem, go to my website: http://www.philipkraske.com/kraske-fiction/

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.





