Sci Tech    H3'ed 10/14/25  

The Covid-19 Origin Essay Further Questions

By
Author 517692
Editor
John Hawkins
image of covid 19
(Image by Public Domain)

The Covid-19 Origin Essay

I continue to collect and mull information thats come to my attention regarding the origin of Covid-19. Here are some ideas and questions Im kicking around and hope to add to my paper in progress posted here a few days ago. Feel free to comment or add your observations (please provide links). Anyone who provides some juicy thinking can potentially come on board as a co-author.

#####

Recover from WIV site the director's statement for 2019 in which he openly talks about the success of WIV researching and looking into corona bat viruses.

Wargames (simulated pandemic) as part of P3. The transition from Vanderbilt University research to providing Abcellera with survivor antibodies to create a monoclonal solution, which DARPA claimed(in an interview with me) would have been safer than a vaccine and was reusable every few months, but it was never fully developed for a global solution. Why not?

I want to bring in briefly the French Nobel prize winner who discovered HIV and who claimed the covid-19 was not natural, and he also claimed before he died that the vaccines would make people sicker.

More should be said about the role of the military especially DARPA in preparing for the pandemic and responding to the pandemic. Afterall a major solution for the pandemic was a vaccine for MRNA that was a synthetic biological development out of DARPAn research.

One speculates if the mischief that the CIA got up to once Trump was elected and began bad mouthing the agency didn't lead to our kinds of problems at the lab where the virus escaped. Andrew Huff implies as much when he claims that to cover up the lab escape members of the WIV staff planted the virus in the wet market down the road.

We want to know whether AI was involved in the development of the Covid-19 virus. There appears to be some evidence that it was, making it the first example of how AI could go wrong in a big way.But this is speculative at this point.

We want to know more about Peter Thiel, the billionaire and the Palantir/Paypal tycoon, and how he had the smarts to invest in the fledgling lab Abcellera and how and why it is that he became a member of the board of directors in November 2020, after the lab successfully developed a monoclonal solution..

We want to know more about how and why one of the members of the board of Abcellera was a US military member at the time when the survivors antibodies were delivered to the lab.A photo of the board shows an officer from NY seated.

We want to know why the mainstream media backed off the attack on Trump's claims that a vaccine would be available by October 2020 in operation Warp Speed, including the New York Times posting interactive articles that showed how impossible it would be to get a vaccine out any sooner than four years, which was the earliest at any vaccine had ever been developed, and emphasizing how no vaccine had ever been developed for Covid. Why hasn't anyone followed up on this contradiction to rational common sense proven wrong?Safety issues were raised by NYT in April 2020, but not when the deluge of vaccines came just after Biden beat Trump in the national election. And BTW, Biden said in the spring of 2020 that he had a pandemic plan, but was not pressed on it by the MSM very hard even though such plans might have been life-saving.

The NASEM report discusses the dual use of synthetic biology and uses gain of function as an example. NASEM makes the claim that nevertheless it's necessary because we don't want our enemies to have super weapons that are based upon synthetic biology before us. We want to know now that we have seen a pandemic develop what other super weapons in biology, such as with bacteria and other viruses. Are they being developed by the military and who is overseeing these developments?

Recently there has been talk of a Chat GPT being developed for biology. We also read that AI could help develop zero day viruses. We want to know what precautions are being developed to prevent these kinds of injections of malice into the system

We are curious to know if the CIA was involved in the development and dissemination of the virus with a view to embarrassing Donald Trump, in payback for his comments and hostility towards the agency and/or as a kind of a industrial espionage against the winning economic formulas of the Chinese.

One wants to know why the MSM did not pursue Giuliani for his comments in the Borat movie which, if true, then China committed mass murder intentionally. Had this broke China might have been the pariah of the world. With the press so eager to take down Trump, as evidenced by two impeachments, why was this not followed up on, given that Giuliani was a lawyer for Trump and a confidant and therefore was likely delivering to the girl in the interview classified information.

Look into comments made by Columbia University professor Jeffrey Sachs about the Wuhan virus escape.
John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Oceania.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend