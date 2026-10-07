The Coup Against Ghalibaf: Is Iran’s Regime Beginning to Turn on Itself?

By Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.

The Coup Against Ghalibaf

(Image by Abbas Sadeghian) Details DMCA



For decades, Iranian politics has usually been explained through a familiar division: reformists on one side and conservatives on the other. That description was never entirely adequate, but after the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the war that followed, it has become increasingly misleading. A different fault line is emerging inside the Islamic Republic, and it may prove considerably more important. On one side are President Masoud Pezeshkian, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and other figures who appear to believe that Iran must eventually find a negotiated exit from its confrontation with the United States. On the other are Saeed Jalili, the Paydari Front, and ultraconservative elements that regard negotiations conducted under American military and economic pressure as potentially dangerous concessions.

This is no longer simply another disagreement among Iranian politicians. It is increasingly a struggle over who determines the strategic direction of the Islamic Republic in the post-Khamenei era. The bitter attacks on Ghalibaf and Araghchi, accusations of an internal “coup,” and attempts to challenge the foreign minister through parliament suggest that the dispute is moving beyond rhetoric and into the institutions of government. None of this means that the Islamic Republic is about to collapse. There is insufficient evidence for such a conclusion. But Iran is beginning to display a phenomenon that scholars of authoritarian systems have studied for decades: a governing coalition that once presented itself as unified increasingly fighting over how the system itself should survive.

The Strange Case of Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf

At first glance, placing Ghalibaf among those seeking a negotiated settlement may appear contradictory. He is hardly a dove. A former Revolutionary Guard commander, former national police chief, and longtime conservative politician, Ghalibaf speaks the language of resistance, deterrence, and Iranian military power. He has defended Iran’s position in the Strait of Hormuz and has frequently sounded every bit as militant as some of the hardliners attacking him. Yet his behavior suggests that military pressure and negotiation are not contradictory in his thinking. Rather, military power appears to be something that can be converted into diplomatic leverage.

This distinction is important. Ghalibaf appears to regard Iran’s military capabilities, its ability to threaten shipping, and its position in the Strait of Hormuz as bargaining instruments that can help obtain an acceptable political settlement. His insistence that Iran’s conditions must be satisfied before normal conditions return to the Strait fits that approach. The Jalili-Paydari faction approaches the problem differently. Its supporters have repeatedly attacked negotiations under pressure, arguing that concessions made while Iran is economically and militarily vulnerable would reward American coercion and encourage Washington to demand still more. This helps explain something that otherwise appears peculiar: some of the most conservative elements of the Islamic Republic are now attacking one of the most prominent conservative politicians in the country.

When Conservatives Accuse Conservatives of a “Coup”

The language surrounding this struggle has become remarkable. Figures associated with the ultraconservative faction have used the word “coup” to describe what they believe rival elements of the establishment are doing. The term does not refer to a conventional military coup in which tanks surround parliament and generals seize the government. It is being used in Iran’s increasingly bitter factional warfare to suggest that one part of the establishment is attempting to marginalize another and redirect state policy without its consent.

The choice of the word is nevertheless revealing. Political factions that believe they are merely losing an ordinary policy argument do not usually describe their opponents’ activities as a coup. Such language suggests a deeper struggle over legitimacy, influence, and control of the state. The imprisonment of hardline parliamentarian Hamid Rasaei produced attacks on Ghalibaf and the judiciary from figures associated with the Paydari camp, while hardline political activists have increasingly portrayed Ghalibaf, Pezeshkian, and Araghchi as participants in a political course threatening the principles of the Islamic Republic. The old distinction between reformists and conservatives therefore tells only part of the story. An increasingly important struggle is occurring inside the conservative establishment itself.

Araghchi Becomes the Next Target

The clearest indication that this conflict concerns policy rather than merely personal rivalry is the campaign against Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Araghchi has spent decades working within the foreign-policy establishment of the Islamic Republic. He is not an outsider attempting to dismantle the system. Yet his role in negotiations with Washington has increasingly made him a target of ultraconservative politicians and media, much as Mohammad Javad Zarif became the target of hardliners during the earlier nuclear negotiations.

The pressure has now entered parliament, where hardline legislators have challenged Araghchi over his diplomatic contacts and sought to hold him politically accountable for the course of negotiations. There are conflicting accounts inside Iran over what authority he possessed for particular contacts and how far his mandate extended. The larger significance, however, goes beyond Araghchi personally. Removing or politically crippling the foreign minister would weaken one of the principal channels through which any settlement with Washington would have to be negotiated. The battle over Araghchi is therefore simultaneously a battle over the future of diplomacy.

Two Different Theories of Survival

The two factions are not necessarily divided over whether the Islamic Republic should survive. Both claim to be defending it. What increasingly divides them is what they believe survival requires. The Pezeshkian-Araghchi-Ghalibaf tendency appears to believe that Iran has demonstrated its ability to impose substantial costs on its adversaries and should now convert whatever leverage it retains into sanctions relief, economic breathing room, security guarantees, and an acceptable political settlement. Continued confrontation, in this view, could eventually destroy the leverage Iran is trying to preserve.

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