The Cost of Looking Away

"Don't you hate it when those facts interrupt?

So much more fun just to make it all up."

- Living Colour, "Mind Your Own Business"

As public opinion continues shifting toward broader social acceptance, it is getting harder for radical conservatives to manufacture outrage to feed their culture wars. It wasn't too long ago that they had convinced many Americans to fear that same"'sex marriage would cause the collapse of society. Still, once those rights were fully granted, it quickly became clear that the fear"'mongering had been greatly overblown. Almost eleven years after Obergefell v. Hodges granted marriage equality, no one is being forced to marry someone of the same gender, and heterosexual marriages are ending at roughly the same rate as before.

Where the Right has had success in driving today's political agenda is with the subject of how many rights transgender people should have to express themselves in society openly. While claiming that their concerns are not based on bigotry, they have applauded as the Trump administration continues to target this group. While citing no data to support their actions, the administration has banned transgender people from serving in the military and restricted access to gender"'affirming health care. To make future fact-based policymaking more difficult, the administration has eliminated questions about gender identity from federal surveys and data collection.

One of the reasons anti-trans rhetoric has been able to gain traction is because the idea of not feeling comfortable with the gender identity assigned at birth is a foreign concept to the vast majority of people. I'm a card-carrying liberal, and I can't claim to understand their experience. The difference between me and those espousing anti-trans rhetoric is that I understand that a person expressing themselves as a gender different from the one assigned to them at birth does not affect me in any way.

Some of the battles picked in the culture wars against trans people make kindergartners on the playground look mature. It takes the same amount of effort to say "he," "she," or "they." Why not follow the golden rule and refer to someone as they would prefer to be addressed? How does that possibly harm you?

As a side note, the only pronouns that give me pause are "they/them." While Star Trek: Discovery had a scene that helped me understand the reason behind its use, it still bumps up against my grammar sensibilities. However, if someone asks me to call them "they/them," that is what they will be called. It's simply a matter of respect.

It is also bewildering to me that so much attention is paid to the clothing one decides to wear, as if styles of clothing are something encoded in our DNA. So much of gender expression is socially constructed, but many pretend that it is a crime against nature for a trans man to bind his breasts or for a trans woman to wear colorful nail polish.

Social norms surrounding clothing and appearance are also constantly shifting. There was a time not so long ago when women did not wear pants, and men did not have long hair; both are commonplace now. I took the earring out of my pierced ear when it became apparent that my act of rebellion was now mainstream.

My daughter once pulled me aside to point out that a man was wearing colorful nail polish: "Men only wear black nail polish, right, Dad?"

A man wearing any color nail polish was outside what many people considered "normal," but growing up around my musician friends had set up a different expectation for my daughter. Normal is always relative and always learned.

But the most potent weapon in the anti-trans arsenal may be the ability to generate fear. There seems to be a widespread belief that allowing people to use the bathroom of the gender that they identify as will result in men being able to access these areas to rape women; a fear that is not supported by the evidence. Studies comparing jurisdictions with and without trans-inclusive bathroom laws show no difference in the rate of sexual offenses or safety incidents in restrooms or locker rooms.

What the statistics do show is that not having these laws endangers the safety of trans people. A trans person is over four times more likely than cisgender people to be a victim of violence, and about ten percent of transgender people report being physically attacked while attempting to use a public bathroom. Badly written laws forcing someone to use the bathroom of the gender assigned to them at birth put trans men at risk, as they are forced to use the women's room even though they may present as masculine. Even in the best of circumstances, this may quickly spiral into chaos.

Because what happens in bathrooms is extremely personal, these spaces are ripe for embarrassing interactions. While waiting to help my wife outside a restaurant bathroom in a crowded hallway, I tried to help someone by pointing out which bathroom they were about to enter, and I accidentally misgendered them. It was immediately apparent that this had made the other person uncomfortable, and I felt awful. Laws restricting access to bathrooms just add opportunities for those with unkind intentions.

When fear alone is not enough, those marketing transphobia will add shock to the mix. They do this most effectively by redefining "Gender Affirming Health care" to falsely mean castration or other forms of genital mutilation. This obscures the fact that, in reality, only about 25% of transgender people have any type of reassignment surgery, and it is far more likely to be top or chest surgery. The vast majority are satisfied with expressing themselves without going under the knife.

To amplify the outrage, scenarios have been created that have too many people believing that schools, which can't even dispense a Tylenol without parental permission, are secretly performing gender"'assignment surgery without parents' knowledge or consent. This narrative also flies in the face of real"'life data showing that genital reassignment surgery is rare to nonexistent for minors:

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