Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds      

The Congressional Black Caucus Remembers the Overseer. And That's Great for Israel but Not for America

(Page 1 of 4 pages)

Dr. Lenore Daniels
slavery
(Image by LWPrencipe from flickr)   Details   DMCA

It's all about money.


In the 21st century, we are sending black overseers to Washington whose interests is in receiving money to finance their loyalty to the state of Israel. If you've ever seen the 1993 Ethiopian film, Sankofa, written and directed by Haile Gerima, you'll recall that the message is that the past is guide toward wisdom. We are to understand that progress and personal growth often require retrieving knowledge, lessons, or wisdom from the past. It's one reason for the active and brutal movement to erase the history of the black experience in the US. Separate our children from their past! Who will they become?


There's a scene in the film shows a handpicked male overseer ordered to beat a very pregnant black woman for the crime of wanting freedom for her unborn and herself. The master, atop his horse, watches as the overseers whip tears into the flesh of this black woman until enslaved women surround the woman and release her the whip and the pole.


Here is a bit of knowledge. A lesson. Something, as Toni Morrison would say, to learn and draw wisdom from, but NOT to pass down.


Apparently, some of us have yet to learn that lesson. Wisdom, then, is far off.


When Senator Cory Booker decides to speak for 25 hours on the senate floor who is he thinking about? His ancestors? His constituents? Or is he thinking about the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC)? Not his ancestors! Not even his constituents! AIPAC, the Dear Master, has endorsed Booker to the tune of some $871, 313 since he's held that office.


It's more likely that he is thinking about what was happening to lawmakers Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush in the November elections of 2024. Bowman is punished by AIPAC for recognizing genocide in Gaza!

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Activist, writer, American Modern Literature, Cultural Theory, PhD.

Related Topic(s): AIPAC; African Americans; America; American Capitalism; American History; American_History; Black Community; Capitalism; Congressional Black Caucus; Democracy; (more...) Freedom Of Speech; Genocide; Israeli Genocide; Slavery; South Africa Versus Israeli Genocide Icj Hague; War On Democracy, Add Tags  (less...)

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
