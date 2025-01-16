The Coming Unilateralism

Since the passing of former President Jimmy Carter, the media has engaged in much discussion on his Presidency and post-Presidency.

Although most historians and the public do not rank Carter highly as a President, some have shined the light on his accomplishments, like the Camp David Peace Accords. As an ex-President, Carter continued to work for peace and human rights. There are parallels between Carter and President Joe Biden, who will depart the office within weeks, as stated by writers Carl Meacham and Robert Funk in their story "From Carter's diplomacy to Trump's unilateralism: A Reckoning for US power in the Americas".

Both Carter and Biden grappled with economic turbulence, declining approval ratings, and contentious foreign policy moments. Carter's leadership during the Camp David Accords and Biden's rebuilding of transatlantic alliances after the Trump era showed their commitment to diplomacy. Yet both presidencies were defined by inflation and foreign crises: Carter's inability to resolve the Iranian hostage crisis and Biden's struggles in Afghanistan and Gaza.

While Carter and Biden prioritized multilateralism and diplomatic cooperation, Donald Trump's reelection departs from this approach, although he seems less likely to use military force than many prior presidents. If they are to be believed, Meacham and Frank outline a possible scenario based on Trump's words: "His second term, beginning Jan. 20, emphasizes unilateralism, expansionism, and a revival of US primacy in the Western Hemisphere. Trump's rhetoric about reclaiming the Panama Canal, imposing tariffs on Canada and Mexico, and military posturing in Mexico evokes echoes of 19th-century Manifest Destiny -- a doctrine that justified U.S. territorial expansion and sought to project American power across the Americas. Trump's threatened 25 percent tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods reflect a shift from cooperative trade to punitive measures. In 2023, Canada and Mexico accounted for over $1.6 trillion in US trade. For Canada, Trump's provocations -- such as calling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 'governor'-- have reignited old fears, weakening Trudeau's domestic position."

For Mexico's exports to the US, which comprise over 80 percent of its trade, tariffs would destabilize its economy and increase migration pressures. These measures, framed as part of Trump's "America First" agenda, signal a break from traditional partnerships in North America. Trump's talk on the Panama Canal highlights his plans to control strategic infrastructure. Accusing Panama of "price-gouging", he has floated abandoning the 1977 treaty (Carter administration) that returned control of the canal. Trump frames the canal as vital to US security, pointing to Chinese influence as a justification for reclaiming control.

China's Belt and Road Initiative expanded its foothold in Latin America; the country is the second-largest canal user. Trump's remarks, including memes of the US flag flying over the canal, hint at a willingness to use intimidation to reassert US dominance in the region. Military posturing plays a central role in Trump's strategy. Proposals for a "soft invasion" of Mexico to combat drug cartels, involving drone strikes or special forces, have drawn sharp rebukes from Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who dismissed them as "entirely a movie".

Trump's advisors continue to advocate for interventionist policies reminiscent of early 20th-century U.S. actions in Nicaragua and Cuba. These actions risk undermining Mexico's sovereignty while further straining US-Mexico relations. Meacham and Funk addressed the impacts of Trump's Central American policies: "Despite this, Trump's advisors continue to advocate for interventionist policies reminiscent of early 20th-century U.S. actions in Nicaragua and Cuba. These actions risk undermining Mexico's sovereignty while further straining US-Mexico relations. Trump's close alignment with Argentina's President Javier Milei adds another layer to his hemispheric strategy. A potential US-Argentina free trade agreement, requested by Milei, could give Argentina a competitive edge in exports like beef and soybeans, worth over $14 billion in 2023. This would threaten Chile's position as a key US trade partner, which totaled $27 billion in 2023. Meanwhile, Chile's reliance on China -- its largest trading partner with $65 billion in bilateral trade -- would likely deepen if Argentina gains preferential access to US markets. This shift illustrates how Trump's strategy, centered on ideological alignment rather than multilateral cooperation, risks disrupting regional stability."

Biden's approach was multilateral, while Trump's will most likely be unilateral. Trump's approach will not solve the challenges of the future. We must understand the regional dynamics in our hemisphere and the world if we are to be a country that stands for a law-driven world.

Jason Sibert is the Lead Writer of the Peace Economy Project