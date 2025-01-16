 
Login/Register Login | Register
117 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

The Coming Unilateralism

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Jason Sibert
Message Jason Sibert

Since the passing of former President Jimmy Carter, the media has engaged in much discussion on his Presidency and post-Presidency.

Although most historians and the public do not rank Carter highly as a President, some have shined the light on his accomplishments, like the Camp David Peace Accords. As an ex-President, Carter continued to work for peace and human rights. There are parallels between Carter and President Joe Biden, who will depart the office within weeks, as stated by writers Carl Meacham and Robert Funk in their story "From Carter's diplomacy to Trump's unilateralism: A Reckoning for US power in the Americas".

Both Carter and Biden grappled with economic turbulence, declining approval ratings, and contentious foreign policy moments. Carter's leadership during the Camp David Accords and Biden's rebuilding of transatlantic alliances after the Trump era showed their commitment to diplomacy. Yet both presidencies were defined by inflation and foreign crises: Carter's inability to resolve the Iranian hostage crisis and Biden's struggles in Afghanistan and Gaza.

While Carter and Biden prioritized multilateralism and diplomatic cooperation, Donald Trump's reelection departs from this approach, although he seems less likely to use military force than many prior presidents. If they are to be believed, Meacham and Frank outline a possible scenario based on Trump's words: "His second term, beginning Jan. 20, emphasizes unilateralism, expansionism, and a revival of US primacy in the Western Hemisphere. Trump's rhetoric about reclaiming the Panama Canal, imposing tariffs on Canada and Mexico, and military posturing in Mexico evokes echoes of 19th-century Manifest Destiny -- a doctrine that justified U.S. territorial expansion and sought to project American power across the Americas. Trump's threatened 25 percent tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods reflect a shift from cooperative trade to punitive measures. In 2023, Canada and Mexico accounted for over $1.6 trillion in US trade. For Canada, Trump's provocations -- such as calling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 'governor'-- have reignited old fears, weakening Trudeau's domestic position."

For Mexico's exports to the US, which comprise over 80 percent of its trade, tariffs would destabilize its economy and increase migration pressures. These measures, framed as part of Trump's "America First" agenda, signal a break from traditional partnerships in North America. Trump's talk on the Panama Canal highlights his plans to control strategic infrastructure. Accusing Panama of "price-gouging", he has floated abandoning the 1977 treaty (Carter administration) that returned control of the canal. Trump frames the canal as vital to US security, pointing to Chinese influence as a justification for reclaiming control.

China's Belt and Road Initiative expanded its foothold in Latin America; the country is the second-largest canal user. Trump's remarks, including memes of the US flag flying over the canal, hint at a willingness to use intimidation to reassert US dominance in the region. Military posturing plays a central role in Trump's strategy. Proposals for a "soft invasion" of Mexico to combat drug cartels, involving drone strikes or special forces, have drawn sharp rebukes from Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who dismissed them as "entirely a movie".

Trump's advisors continue to advocate for interventionist policies reminiscent of early 20th-century U.S. actions in Nicaragua and Cuba. These actions risk undermining Mexico's sovereignty while further straining US-Mexico relations. Meacham and Funk addressed the impacts of Trump's Central American policies: "Despite this, Trump's advisors continue to advocate for interventionist policies reminiscent of early 20th-century U.S. actions in Nicaragua and Cuba. These actions risk undermining Mexico's sovereignty while further straining US-Mexico relations. Trump's close alignment with Argentina's President Javier Milei adds another layer to his hemispheric strategy. A potential US-Argentina free trade agreement, requested by Milei, could give Argentina a competitive edge in exports like beef and soybeans, worth over $14 billion in 2023. This would threaten Chile's position as a key US trade partner, which totaled $27 billion in 2023. Meanwhile, Chile's reliance on China -- its largest trading partner with $65 billion in bilateral trade -- would likely deepen if Argentina gains preferential access to US markets. This shift illustrates how Trump's strategy, centered on ideological alignment rather than multilateral cooperation, risks disrupting regional stability."

Biden's approach was multilateral, while Trump's will most likely be unilateral. Trump's approach will not solve the challenges of the future. We must understand the regional dynamics in our hemisphere and the world if we are to be a country that stands for a law-driven world.

Jason Sibert is the Lead Writer of the Peace Economy Project

Rate It | View Ratings

Jason Sibert Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Jason Sibert worked for the Suburban Journals in the St. Louis area as a staff writer for a decade. His work has been published in a variety of publications since then and he is currently the executive director of the Peace Economy Project.
Related Topic(s): America; Dangerous; Policies; Trump, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Starting a New Discussion

Arms Control and New START

Escape from Authoritarianism

On Geoeconomics, International Law, and Peace

Negotiations in the Ukraine War

Our Government, Democracy and World Order

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend