The Cold Comfort of Memorial Accounts: On Big Tech's Good Intentions and Powerlessness

In the face of the increasingly severe digital legacy problem, the world's major tech companies and internet platforms have successively launched a number of official management tools and policies. In practice, however, these solutions often prove to be reactive and incomplete. They fall short of fully satisfying the deeper needs of users-- especially the families of the deceased-- for emotional solace and memory preservation, and they struggle to cope with complex and ever-changing real-world situations.

Meta (Facebook/Instagram): As one of the world's largest social platforms, Meta's primary solutions include:

Memorialization: According to guidance from CyberGuy and Meta's official policies, when Facebook or Instagram is notified that a user has passed away, their account can be set as a "memorial account." Such accounts display a "Remembering" banner or similar identifier next to the deceased's name. The account's content (like posts and photos published during their lifetime) is preserved, but the account is frozen, preventing anyone from logging in. Anyone can request memorialization, but the platform typically requires proof, such as a death certificate.

Legacy Contact: Facebook allows users to designate a "Legacy Contact" during their lifetime. After the user passes away and the account is memorialized, the Legacy Contact can perform limited management tasks, such as pinning a tribute post, responding to new friend requests, and updating the profile and cover photos. However, the Legacy Contact cannot log into the account, read private messages, or delete or modify any of the deceased's past content.

Account Deletion Request: If the family wishes to permanently delete the deceased's account, only an immediate family member or a legally authorized executor of the estate can submit a request, which requires providing a death certificate, proof of kinship, or legal authorization.

Google: Google's core tool is the "Inactive Account Manager":

Users can proactively set up this feature during their lifetime, pre-determining how their Google account data (including Gmail, Drive, Photos, YouTube, etc.) should be handled after the account is deemed inactive for a long period (the user can customize the inactivity period, e.g., 3 or 6 months).

Users can choose to notify up to 10 trusted contacts and grant them permission to access and download some or all of their account data. The contact must verify their identity via a code sent to their registered phone number to gain access.

Users can also opt to have Google automatically delete their account and all associated data after prolonged inactivity.

For users who did not set up this feature, their family must go through a separate, more complex process to request access to or closure of the deceased's account, requiring them to submit relevant legal documents and proof of identity.

Apple: In newer versions of its operating systems, Apple has introduced the "Legacy Contact" feature:

Users must proactively add one or more Legacy Contacts on a device running iOS 15.2, iPadOS 15.2, or macOS Monterey 12.1 or later. The designated contact must be at least 13 years old.

After the user's death, the designated Legacy Contact must provide Apple with two key pieces of information: the unique "access key" generated when the contact was set up, and a recognized death certificate.

Once approved by Apple, the Legacy Contact can access most of the data stored in the deceased's iCloud, such as photos, messages, notes, files, downloaded app data, and device backups. It is important to note, however, that copyrighted media purchased with the deceased's Apple ID (like movies, music, and books) and sensitive information stored in the Keychain (such as passwords and payment information) cannot be accessed.

The Legacy Contact's access to the deceased's data is valid for three years from the date their initial legacy account request is approved. After three years, the deceased's Apple account is permanently deleted.

Despite the tools offered by these major platforms, they share several common limitations:

Heavy Reliance on Users' Pre-Planning: The vast majority of truly effective management tools-- such as Google's Inactive Account Manager, Apple's Legacy Contact, and Facebook's Legacy Contact designation-- require users to be proactive and complete the setup during their lifetime. However, as mentioned in the first part of this series, very few users actually do this, due to a lack of awareness, emotional avoidance, or inconvenience.

Bureaucratic and Time-Consuming Processes: For users who fail to plan ahead, their families often face a cumbersome and bureaucratic application process after their death. They are typically required to submit a series of legal documents, including a death certificate, proof of identity, and proof of kinship, sometimes even requiring notarization. The entire process can be lengthy and does not guarantee that access or effective management will ultimately be granted.

Failure to Fulfill Emotional Needs: The existing platform tools are designed primarily to solve problems of "technical management" and "legal compliance" rather than to truly address the need for "emotional solace" and "meaningful memory preservation." They often provide cold, technical operations, such as freezing an account or transferring a copy of the data. The photos and information stored in the cloud, even if accessible to the family, remain temperatureless digital symbols, unable to provide the warmth and emotional comfort that physical keepsakes, like an old photo album or a handwritten letter, can offer.

The Difficult Trade-off Between Limited Access and Privacy: Even the access granted to a user-designated Legacy Contact or digital heir is usually strictly limited. For example, a Facebook Legacy Contact cannot read the deceased's private messages. This is the difficult balance platforms strike between providing data access and protecting the privacy of the deceased (and any third parties involved). However, this restricted access may sometimes fail to satisfy a family's desire to fully understand their loved one's final moments or to obtain complete information.

The essence of these platform solutions reflects more of a "passivity" and an "instrumental rationality." They are remedial measures, introduced after the fact to mitigate legal risks like privacy leaks and data misuse, rather than being proactively designed from the perspective of the genuine emotional needs of users, especially the families of the deceased. Their internal logic prioritizes "avoiding error" over "providing warmth."

Furthermore, the "high barrier to entry" for users to set up these tools starkly contrasts with the "low state" of public willingness to engage in such planning. This contradiction greatly diminishes the practical effectiveness of the existing solutions.

Platform (Representative) Tool Name / Core Policy Requires Pre-Planning by User? Scope of Content Accessible/Manageable by Family (Brief) Main Limitations / Difficulties Meta (Facebook/IG) Memorial Account / Legacy Contact / Account Deletion Partially (Legacy Contact must be pre-set) Public posts, photos; Legacy Contact can manage some tribute content but cannot read private messages. Legacy Contact has limited permissions; complex application process for those without pre-settings; relies on death certificate, etc. Google Inactive Account Manager Yes Optional sharing of some or all Google service data (email, Drive, photos, etc.) with designated contacts. Completely reliant on user's pre-planning; difficult application for family if not pre-set. Apple Legacy Contact Yes Most data in iCloud (photos, messages, backups, etc.), excluding purchased media and Keychain passwords. Requires user to pre-set and provide an access key; family must provide death certificate; access period is 3 years.

This comparison of solutions from different platforms highlights their commonalities and differences in terms of ease of use, user autonomy, and family accessibility. In particular, the two major pain points-- the heavy reliance on pre-planning and the restrictive nature of access and procedures-- perhaps provide a realistic basis for exploring a better "path forward."