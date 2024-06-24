 
Most Popular Choices
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 6/25/24

The Climate Crisis is a Building Code Crisis; Not Just an Insurance Crisis

(Page 1 of 1 pages)   7 comments
The Hartmann Report had an interesting article Saturday on climate change pointing out how Republicans are turning climate change into a new political cudgel. Hartmann also mentioned in passing that "the climate crisis is also an insurance crisis". That observation, while true, I consider to be misleading. The climate crisis is less an insurance crisis than it is a building code crisis - and it is a national problem; not just a problem in Florida where I live.

Over the past 50 years, I have visited throughout Europe lecturing, consulting, and visiting friends. We also own a 2nd house there. It is impossible to ignore the fact that, like our house, most houses in Europe are made with concrete walls and have tile roofs. That explains why so many of them are centuries old. Tile roofs do not blow off in hurricanes nor do concrete walls collapse. Moreover, toss a burning branch on a tile roof and it just burns out and blows away. It does not set the entire house on fire.

In contrast to Europe, the vast majority of American houses are made of wood and have lightweight flammable asphalt or wood shingle roofs. American houses are the antithesis of the Three Little Pigs story we learned in kindergarten. In storms, light roofs easily blow off followed by the wood walls exploding outward into kindling. In wildfires, burning branches fly onto flammable roofs easily setting the entire house ablaze.

Thirty years ago, Homestead Florida near Miami was flattened by Hurricane Andrew. Miami/Dade County drew up new building codes to harden both new construction and post-storm repairs. Briefly, if on the beach, a house should be built on concrete pilings 8-12 ft above ground, walls should be steel-reinforced concrete, and roofs should be hip-design covered with heavy tiles. Does the Miami/Dade code actually reduce storm damage? Absolutely, yes.

After Hurricane Michael flattened Mexico Beach Florida in 2018, several journalists mentioned that building code enforcement was all but nonexistent in the panhandle region. Besides, the codes in force were antiquated and useless as protection against climate change storms and wildfires. If you Google images for "Mexico Beach hurricane" you will see several pictures of the only house left standing on the beach. It conforms to Miami/Dade code and survived the storm without a scratch.

My spouse and I retired to the Central Florida beaches in 2012 and bought a house on A1A where the land is at least 3 meters above storm tide. It, and most homes in our development, meet Miami Code. Storm damage, if any, is usually caused by flying debris penetrating our pool screens - nothing requiring an insurance claim. Nevertheless, our insurance premiums have risen from $3K in 2012 to almost $8K in 2024.

Governor DeSantis and his GOP cronies loudly blame the rising rates on shyster lawyers and shady contractors who get away with false insurance claims. That is total Republican gaslight. Courts do not make awards for fraudulent damages. You cannot fake a house burned to the ground or flattened by wind.

If Florida, and the rest of the USA, were to start building houses with climate change in mind, insurance rates would likely begin to level off. Repairs to storm-damaged homes would have to meet the new codes, which would harden them more. Furthermore, states could use tax breaks and insurance discounts as incentives to encourage homeowners to retro-fit improvements.

The obvious conclusion is that treating climate change disasters as an insurance problem guarantees the problem will get way worse.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
4 people are discussing this page, with 7 comments

Chuck Nafziger

(Member since Oct 12, 2008)
There is no climate crisis. Science has become propaganda. Most Florida homes, like all others in our economic system, are built as cheaply as possible.

Sea level rise has been about eight inches per century and pseudo science, using well funded garbage models, says that will increase. Buy a well built house along the ocean if you want to avoid major repairs after major storms that have a long history of happening. Garbage climate models give insurance companies justification for jacking up rates. Our economic system guarantees they will whether they believe the climate hoax or not.


Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 25, 2024 at 1:12:02 PM

David Wieland

(Member since Jan 1, 2019)
It's a sign of the times that "climate" is rarely written or spoken these days without tacking on "change", even though what's usually being described is more accurately termed weather events. Insurance companies are happy to play along, because that tactic provides unassailable justification for higher premiums.

The European house construction you described is much more fire resistant than frame construction, but it's also more time-consuming and expensive. Building codes have steadily been strengthened and raised standards in a number ofareas, including insulation. Forward-thinking builders of high quality houses often go beyond code minimums, and hurricane ties are common now in roof framing. This is good practice for the climatic conditions that have long existed. Chuck Nafziger is right, and this doesn't reference climate change or crisis.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 25, 2024 at 2:42:00 PM

Tom Hilton

(Member since Jul 5, 2020)
Reply to David Wieland:   New Content

Asserting that concrete houses cost more to build applies mainly to the US. The economies of Eastern Europe and Italy are relatively poor compared to Western Europe, but those countries all continue to build houses out of concrete. Today, it is estimated that building a concrete house in the US will cost 3-5% more than a wood one. That is for two main reasons. First, contractors are geared to mass-build wood-frame houses; not concrete ones - so scale slightly increases current concrete construction costs. Second, title roofs cost more than tin, or asphalt or wood shingles.

One may argue that climate change is some sort of political invention, especially given the surge in climate-related clickbait on the Internet. However, rather than doing the math Mr. Nafziger criticized - do the arithmetic. For example, a recent study by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. found that since 1980, the US has sustained 387 weather and climate disasters where the lost due to damages reached or exceeded $1 billion (adjusted for the 2024 CPI) - for a total cost of over $2.740 trillion.

Looking at the month-to-month and year-to-year data, the rise in total storm-related losses is linear and attributed mostly to hurricane and other wind damage like wildfires and tornadoes. There are a number of similar study findings by other government agencies and academic research centers, almost all are accessible on the Internet.

If Americans do not stop building wood-frame houses and begin hardening the existing ones, it is unlikely that insurance claims will decrease or even level off. Call it climate change or bad luck, but it does not require complex mathematical models to predict that as home insurance gets more costly, it will eventually dry up. Should that happen, expect an economic depression triggered by a dramatic tank in home values.

Mortgages require home insurance. No insurance means cancelled existing mortgages and no new ones. Thus, all home resales will have to be cash transactions. The US economy cannot withstand a massive drop in home values, much less millions of unsellable vacant houses - especially wood ones. That seems to be to be the strongest justification for a nationwide building code to eliminate single-family wood houses.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 25, 2024 at 5:47:06 PM

David Wieland

(Member since Jan 1, 2019)
Reply to Tom Hilton:   New Content

You've pointed to some real problems, but you seem to have undeserved faith in the climate change alarmists. "Clickbait" is an easily misused term, but I've learned that it fits the radical claims much better than any articles that present contradictory information. As just one of many examples, Roger Pielke, Jr. has countered the alarmist attempt to support the climate change narrative with actual insurance data (Disasters Cost More Than Ever -- But Not Because of Climate Change) and review of the UN IPCC's assessment (Click Here).

I think there are natural damping factors in the increase in insurance premiums and there is no crying need for dramatic change in building technology. As I noted earlier, improvements are continual. Also, there's a growing shortage of workers with the necessary skills for building in general, and that certainly needs to be addressed. As well, there is growing interest in smaller houses, mainly due to cost. As always, assuming the same quality, less expensive building is cheaper to repair and replace, so it mitigates insurance premiums. Climate change, should it occur, is a negligble factor. (Side question: Why is climate change always regarded as a threat? Life flourished when the poles were warmer long ago. Ditto for warming, which is why northerners like to vacation in warmer places.)

Submitted on Wednesday, Jun 26, 2024 at 1:37:46 AM

Tom Hilton

(Member since Jul 5, 2020)
Reply to David Wieland:   New Content

It looks like the only thing we really view differently is the pace if the problem. Living in Florida I have seen house insurance skyrocket over the past 10 years to the point of being out of control. Meanwhile our useless governor is in denial and just tells people not to say gay, or climate change, or any other politically scary woke expression. He also asserts that rising premiums are not even due to climate change, but shyster lawyers and crooked contractors. In reality, insureds are having to sue their carriers to get repairs, and carriers complain that repairs cost too much due to contractor overpricing - pure gaslight. One cannot fake storm damage.

I read this week that State Farm and a few lesser companies have stopped writing new policies on California houses - just like the did in Florida. A few more landslides and wildfires and more carriers will abandon the state. My California friends are also seeing premiums rise. Texas should be next given their penchant for wildfires, tornadoes, and hurricanes. Their governor to is more preoccupied with sexuality and reproductive health than on fixing his failed power grid, and tackling rising insurance premiums.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jun 26, 2024 at 11:39:36 AM

shad williams

(Member since Apr 13, 2011)
What are the energy efficiency matrices for "climate change" building code residential and commercial buildings? That may be an unfair question given that several inputs including the environmental impact of the various building materials, life cycle costs and general externalities that are excluded from the true cost of the housing product. Im under the impression that Europeans and east Europeans have fared well with building cement houses and hard roofs so long as cheap Russian gas and oil was forthcoming. Should these concrete buildings now be insulated?

Submitted on Monday, Jul 1, 2024 at 5:45:33 PM

Tom Hilton

(Member since Jul 5, 2020)
Reply to shad williams:   New Content

Good Questions. Concrete houses are only slightly more expensive to build in the USA because homes today are built on assembly lines, one neighborhood after another. Concrete homes require some logistic and builder adjustments.

In the long run, concrete houses are less costly to own and maintain. They offer better insulation, and are very unlikely to ever blow down or catch fire. I live in a 2600 sqft concrete house with a tile roof. My electric bill is $200/month lower than my wood house was up in Maryland - currently about $350/mo. on average depending on how much we used the pool heater in winter. My gas bill is usually under $30 in summer - $215 in Winter. If you do the arithmetic - any extra cost to build is quickly paid back in lower utility bills and lower maintenance costs. The difference in building costs, as I mentioned is usually 3-5% more than wood due entirely to lower popularity; not material costs. Also, concrete houses with protected doors and windows have 40-50% lower insurance premiums - even in Florida - so far.

Most experts will attest that concrete houses are energy efficient. As for life cycle - probably 60% of houses in Italy alone are over 175 years old - nearly all are concrete with tile roofs. Our house in Bulgaria is just over 120 years old. My late granddad's house in Ft. Myers still stands looking good as new since 1923. The only lifecycle cost is exterior painting. BTW, there was no cheap Russian gas before 1970 in Bulgaria & Romania. They have been building houses out of concrete since the Thracian occupation (500BC-100AD) long before the USSR was started - and rebuilt after WWII bombing.

Soviet era apartments are starting to crumble all across the ex-USSR, but that is mainly due to zero maintenance. For example, after the USSR ended, Bulgarians were given title to wherever they lived. Those in 10-story communist apartments had no homeowners assn to collect maintenance and operating expenses - so people in higher floors had to collect as much as neighbors would contribute to avoid the stairs when the elevators broke. Balconies usually start to deteriorate in 40 or so years, so most are crumbling. However, I was talking about single-family housing; not apartments. The majority of apartment buildings in the US are already concrete & steel frame.

As for insulation, you can improve on that by adding a foam board exterior material designed to adhere to stucco (common in the EU). The exterior is re-stucco'd to stand up to weather. We have that on our place in BG. The cost was like $600 for our 2-story house. Of course, in the US, most houses have interior wall insulation regardless of exterior material. Also, tile roofs are amazing for keeping the AC in and the sun out in summer, and keeping the heat in winters.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 1, 2024 at 10:31:03 PM

