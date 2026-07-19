The Challenges Faced by a Non-Establishment Candidate

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To understand and appreciate the CFAR electoral campaign strategy, why it is needed, how it is designed, why it will work, requires us to take a clear-headed, coldly objective look at how our corrupt system now functions. We must examine what advantages establishment candidates currently have and why this mutilation of the democratic process is so effective and consequently is kept in place.

Establishment candidates, those offered by the Democrats and Republicans, are backed by tons of money, most of it coming from deep-pocketed donors, corporations, special interest groups -- conduits of control by the ultra-wealthy ruling elite.

Establishment candidates have powerful and highly effective electoral machinery, major party mechanisms developed and perfected over decades for achieving victory at the polls.

Establishment candidates have the full attention and backing of the monopolistic media, also owned and controlled by the ruling elite.

Establishment candidates have powerful public relations firms, teams of psychologists, speech writers, image consultants, campaign consultants, spin doctors, pundits and propagandists to present them in the most favorable and appealing light.

Establishment candidates are currently in power, giving them the enormous advantage of heightened visibility, access vertically and horizontally to all of the institutions needed to keep them in the public eye and spit-shine their image for voters.

The first, extremely important fact for our people's candidates to accept is this: There is no way they can go toe-to-toe with their establishment opponents. The establishment has created the game, made the rules, and has a total lock on the whole process. This is their game, the game is rigged, the house always wins, we the people lose.

The only way to fight this is . . . CREATE OUR OWN GAME!

That's right. A different playing board. Different rules. Our rules!

And it must be a game that the voting public finds compelling. Irresistible. Hopeful. Rewarding. The voting public must see it as a much welcome drink of water -- beer? -- after forever being thirsty.