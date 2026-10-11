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The Canonical Form for BAV

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Paul Cohen
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Puzzled About Score Voting?
Puzzled About Score Voting?
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Balanced Approval Voting (BAV) is a voting system, just as plurality voting, ranked-choice voting and approval voting are. A BAV ballot has one column which lists the candidate names, side by side with two columns of checkboxes, one for expressing Support and the other expressing Opposition. Voters can check any of the boxes, but mostly, they will check just one of the two available boxes for each candidate. To determine a candidate's vote tally, number of Oppose votes for that candidate is subtracted from the number of Support votes. That vote tally can be negative just as easily as it can be positive and there is information in that difference. Voters are free to mark neither support nor opposition for any given candidate so that ballot causes no change in that vote tally. Incidentally, marking both support and opposition has the same effect on vote tallies as marking neither one. When I use the term "BAV" this is the system I am referring to it is not a score voting system.

but in a technical sense it is equivalent to many score voting systems. But equivalent does not mean they are identical, and it is important to be very careful with details when claiming properties of one being in common with the other.

Score voting is not even a voting system. Rather it is an infinitely large collection of voting systems, many of which are equivalent to one another in the sense of their elections always having identical election outcomes. Score voting systems differ from each other according to both the number of scores and the choice of scores. E quivalent score voting systems that differ in the numeric values of those scores will usually have different vote tallies, but the same electoral outcomes. Typically, the scores are integers listed in increasing order. Voters are not asked (as they are using BAV voting) whether they support or oppose a candidate. Instead, in a score election, voters are asked to assign a score to each candidate. The vote tally for a candidate in a score election is computed by simply adding up the scores assigned to the candidate across all the ballots.

Clearly, the election tallies will change when the choice of scores varies, but so long there are the same number of scores chosen as consecutive integers, those vote tallies will remain in the same order and that is why the election outcome remains the same; maintaining the same electoral outcomes pretty much characterizes the meaning of equivalent in this context (though the precise explanation of that meaning require the specification and proof of an isomorphism).

Notice, however, that with score voting (as described above) there is no provision for ballots to ever abstain from assigning a score to a candidate. And with score voting there is no provision for a voter to explicitly express support or opposition, something that complicates the definition of an isomorphism. Nonetheless for score voting using the scores 17, 18 and 19 we can infer that 19 reflects support and 17 reflects opposition while 18 indicates abstention.

There clearly is a psychological distinction between BAV and its score voting counterpart that might result in different voting patterns. But if one can ignore these possible psychological effects on voters of changes, then still there are infinitely many choices of three scores that guarantee score election outcomes to be the same as the outcome with BAV; and even the vote tallies will match if (and only if), the chosen scores are -1, 0 and 1.

When I first wrote about BAV in 2014, I hoped to explain and promote BAV, a voting system I had found to have remarkably beneficial properties. Fortunately, I was unaware of score voting at that time. Had I been familiar with score voting, I might have gone along with the common wisdom and casually dismissed BAV as merely one of many score voting systems, not giving BAV a close examination.

I now wish that, in 2014, I could have advised readers to take BAV on its own terms and avoid inflicting the burden of the score voting paradigm on it; but of course, that was impossible since I was not yet aware of score voting.

But probably even with that advice there would still be people who insist on only viewing BAV in the context of score voting. That is unfortunate because they can easily be misled by that disguise. And others who merely read discussions I have with such people, are also apt to become confused and perhaps suffer with the mistaken impression that BAV is much more subtle and complicated than it is.

My purpose in writing this article is, in large part, to reassure readers that, if they are not drawn to score voting but only interested in understanding BAV, then they can safely ignore all the many discussions involving score voting. That applies to many articles I have written, including much of this one.

In 2014 there was a common belief that only the number of scores matters and the exact choice of scores does not. But, in 2014, puzzling over comments of others about BAV, I realized that the mathematical definition of score voting in 2014 made it unsuited for a real-world election. The definition of score voting required voters always to assign a score for every candidate, whereas in an actual election, some voters are certain to skip over candidates, perhaps when not even recognizing the candidate's name. If we want to discuss a real voting system, we have to accommodate such abstentions.

I posted such observations in a later article, and today it has become common practice to specify which of the scores will serve as a default score (the score to be substituted whenever a voter fails to specify one). It now seems fair to say that the definition of score voting has changed to now insist that a default score be assigned when a voter fails to assign one.

A consequence of this change is that for score voting systems with three equally spaced scores, there are (potentially) three different election outcomes (no longer just one), depending on which the choice of which score is the default: smallest, middle or largest. Because the definition of BAV as I have defined it, does not depend on score voting, this change to the definition of score voting has no impact on BAV. But it does effect the score voting systems that are equivalent (mathematicians would say isomorphic) to BAV. This distinction serves as an example of the subtleties involved in this relationship.

Later in 2014, the question was raised of which score was the right one to choose as the default, say for the scores 1, 2 and 3. Most responses chose 1 as the right value; my own response was 2 (the middle score, as with BAV) and I don't recall anyone mentioning 3, though that is clearly a third possibility. But the best response was to let 0 be the default. I pointed out that would introduce a fourth score to the voting system. Nonetheless, this was an astute observation. Since adding the score of zero has the same effect on vote tallies as simply ignoring that ballot for that candidate; and that is very likely what the voter intended.

Making zero the default constrains the choice of scores to include zero. However, this requirement is easily satisfied; the choice of scores can always be adjusted by choosing a constant to add to each score. The result is an equivalent voting system (one that produces identical election outcomes).

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Attended college thanks to the generous state support of education in 1960's America. Earned a Ph.D. in mathematics at the University of Illinois followed by post doctoral research positions at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton. (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Balanced Approval Voting; Balanced Voting; Election Reform; Election Reform HR 550; Election Reform Term Limits; Election-Voting Issues; Plurality Voting; Ranked Voting; Voting; Voting Methods; (more...) Voting Reform; Voting Technology, Add Tags  (less...)

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Series: "Balanced Voting"

A Vote of Opposition (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 08/20/2026
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Paul Cohen

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Often, I have found it necessary to respond to questions posed about BAV in the disguise of a score voting system, but my strong preference, whenever I think or talk about BAV, is to avoid any mention of score voting.

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 11, 2026 at 4:19:29 PM

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