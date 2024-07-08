The Cancellation Sonnet

One thing I'd never want to be is canceled bling
Transmogrified's okay I'd take that trick, no doubt
I kind of like that lgbtqa thing
And hope it goes until the letters run out --
Last pronoun poophead standing be he she or it
Gets fist fistfucked by a dyke on roller skates who hates
Right wing nutjobs who Mein Kampf all day, full of sh*t
Wunderkinder eins zwei drei vier funf masturbates
.
I'm tired of expecting a better world to come;
It's the same old sorry sh*t time and time again.
You build a cathedral, then take it up the bum
Waiting millenia for boys to finally become men
.
We're still at Cain kills Abel; Seth's mediocre;Adam eyeing off Eve: Did the Devil poke her?