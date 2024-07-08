The Cancellation Sonnet



cancel stamp

One thing I'd never want to be is canceled bling

Transmogrified's okay I'd take that trick, no doubt

I kind of like that lgbtqa thing

And hope it goes until the letters run out --

Last pronoun poophead standing be he she or it

Gets fist fistfucked by a dyke on roller skates who hates

Right wing nutjobs who Mein Kampf all day, full of sh*t

Wunderkinder eins zwei drei vier funf masturbates

.



I'm tired of expecting a better world to come;

It's the same old sorry sh*t time and time again.

You build a cathedral, then take it up the bum

Waiting millenia for boys to finally become men

.



We're still at Cain kills Abel; Seth's mediocre;

Adam eyeing off Eve: Did the Devil poke her?