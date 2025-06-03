The Bureaucrats Who Hid mRNA COVID Vaccine Heart Damage Data

Daily Clout's Dr. Naomi Wolf and Amy Kelly released a report on June 2, " Meet the Bureaucrats Who Hid Data About Heart Damage from the mRNA COVID Vaccines: The list is long and goes as high up as Biden's Cabinet. "

One hundred and eleven people, including 100 U.S. government employees, were involved in the Biden Administration's myocarditis cover-up that attorney Ed Berkovich uncovered through Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) email productions. Those emails and the cover-up were the subject of Senator Ron Johnsonï ? ? €™s May 22, 2025, ï ? ? €œThe Corruption of Science and Federal Health Agencies: How Health Officials Downplayed and Hid Myocarditis and Other Adverse Events Associated with the COVID-19 Vaccinesï ? ? € hearing and the associated ï ? ? €œFailure to Warn: How Federal Health Agencies Downplayed the Risk of Myocarditis and Other Adverse Events Following COVID-19 Vaccinationï ? ? € report.

Mr. Berkovich submitted a FOIA request to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stating, ï ? ? €œI request emails sent by and received by Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, Sherri A. Berger, and Kevin Griffis (all of whom are CDC personnel) on dates beginning February 1, 2021 through May 31, 2021, containing the word myocarditis .ï ? ? € DailyClout reported on the subsequent FOIA productions, which first revealed the CDCï ? ? €™s delayed action:

This WarRoom/DailyClout reporting revealed publicly for the first time:

CDC Internal Awareness of Myocarditis: The FOIA-obtained emails show that CDC officials knew about COVID-19 mRNA vaccine-associated myocarditis as early as February 19, 2021, less than three months after the vaccines became publicly available.

Health Alert Not Issued: The CDC had internal deliberations regarding issuing a health advisory alert via its Health Alert Network (HAN) and ultimately did not issue one.

Public Communication Delay: Despite months of internal discussions about cases of myocarditis associated with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, the CDC's public acknowledgment of myocarditis risk occurred on May 27, 2021, three months after the CDC first became aware of it.

For the first time, the full list of the 111 people, including the 100 government employees, involved in the communications related to the myocarditis cover-up, is publicly available. The job titles and hyperlinks included were all accurate and active as of November 2024.