The "Book of the Wars of the Lord" and Gaza

Bob Johnson
Deism is belief in The Supreme Intelligence/God based on reason and nature. Deism rejects the claims of the "revealed" religions and their dogmas and scriptures. One of the very important qualities of Deism that sets it apart and high above the "revealed" religions is the fact that Deism does not portray The Supreme Intelligence/God as being cruel and warlike. Nowhere in Deism is it claimed that God commanded Deists to wage war and genocide against non-Deists, or that The Supreme Intelligence/God will burn people in Hell for eternity if they are not Deists. This is fundamentally different from the man-made Abrahamic "revealed" religions of Judaism, Christianity, Islam and Mormonism. This quality, once Deism reaches a large enough number of people, will have an everlasting profoundly positive impact on people and the world.

This vitally important quality of Deism makes it impossible for Deism to claim that there is a book called the Book of the Wars of the Lord. This ungodly claim is made in Judaism and is found in the Hebrew Bible/Christian Old Testament at Numbers 21:14.

As this article by Rabbi Elie Mischel makes very clear, the Book of the Wars of the Lord, which promotes religious violence and religious wars for the benefit of the Jewish state of Israel, has profound meaning for religious Jews.

The book itself is lost. However, as the rabbi's article makes evident, the Book of the Wars of the Lord has not been lost spiritually. Mischel writes,

"...there is a spiritual reality, a divine source, from which all of Israel's wars originate. The visible battlefield is only the outcome. The real battle plan is written in Heaven.

"Rabbi Reuven Sasson explains: This book of wars is not just a record of past events. It is a divine framework. The wars of Israel are not triggered by random geopolitical calculations or the hatred of enemies. Every war, from Abraham's rescue of Lot to the Six-Day War, is part of a precise divine plan. It is a blueprint for the transformation of the people of Israel.

"The Bible describes God as Ish milchamah, "a Man of war" (Exodus 15:3). Rabbi Sasson emphasizes that this doesn't only mean God fights for Israel. It means He organizes the entire process. These battles are not just moments of survival. They are the means by which Israel ascends. They are the mechanisms of growth by which God shapes His people and prepares them for what comes next."

Having a very twisted mindset that makes you believe as truth the lie that The Supreme Intelligence/God is organizing and unleashing religious wars on our planet Earth in order to help the Jewish state of Israel to ascend in the world can only cause very real religious violence and religious wars, and all the misery that they cause, to spread. Currently, in Gaza, Israel's divine war and genocide has taken the lives of at least 60,000 people. 18,500 of them are children. As Ms. Rachel, the new Mr. Rogers for children, pointed out,

"It's sad that people try to make it controversial when you speak out for children that are facing immeasurable suffering. I think it should be controversial to not say anything."

She also said,

"It's never been wrong to say not to starve children, not to bomb children, and not to kill 15,000 children." (As pointed out above, since the time Ms. Rachel made this statement, the Jewish state of Israel has killed an additional 3,500 children and is killing more and more every day.)

Because of her statements on behalf of the children in Gaza, Ms. Rachel was accused of anti-Semitism and of spreading Hamas propaganda. The US Department of Justice was asked to investigate her for supporting terrorism.

Deism is not just something that is interesting to talk about and discuss. Deism has real world potential for good. IF Deists, and all freethinkers, today DO all we can to promote Deism to as many people as possible, over time and with lots of difficult and persistent work, we can make Deism, through reason, prevail over all of the deadly, irrational, fear-based "revealed" religions of the world. Imagine how much better that will make people's lives and the world itself. Religious violence and religious wars will become things of the past. Since our innate God-given reason is the answer to all the problems we face and is what humanity has used to solve all problems in the past, and since God-given reason is a cornerstone of Deism, the good Deism brings will wash over all of the world bringing and enabling solutions to problems ranging from religious violence and wars to global warming and to nuclear weapons. There is not a problem that cannot be solved by the persistent application of our innate God-given reason.
Bob Johnson is a paralegal and a freelance writer in Florida. He was raised Roman Catholic, but after reading Thomas Paine's The Age of Reason, he became a Deist. In 1993 he founded the World Union of Deists and in 1996 he launched the first web (more...)
 
Bob Johnson

Hopefully, a large enough number of people to make a profound improvement in the world will be reached with reason-based Deism.

Bob Johnson
World Union of Deists
www.deism.com

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 5, 2025 at 9:12:36 AM

