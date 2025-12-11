 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
The Boats

By

Dr. Lenore Daniels
One way of gauging a nation's health, or of discerning what it really considers to be its interests--or to what extent it can be considered as a nation as distinguished from a coalition of special interests--is to examine those people it elects to represent or protect it.

James Baldwin, An Open Letter to My Sister, Angela Y. Davis

There are mountains in the distance. And more behind them


It's a young man, maybe in his twenties. He's writing in his notebook. Using his knee as a desk, he is writing a series of love letters to his lover, letting her know how much he misses her.


I see you crying, he writes while remembering when she cried as a child because her tooth was loose. He loved her then too, he writes, and he remembers another loss: those sheets, the smell of semen and the innocence lost. Does she remember?


I don't know how long we'll be at sea. The endless seas! By his count, there are 36 other deserting souls aboard the boat, where he imagines nightmares will start soon enough for him.


Maybe, he writes, her father will marry her off, but, whatever you do, please don't marry a soldier. They're almost not human.


Activist, writer, American Modern Literature, Cultural Theory, PhD.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Dr. Lenore Daniels

  New Content
What are we doing? Why? And is our silence or complicity serving the greater good?

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 11, 2025 at 3:28:58 PM

Tell A Friend