The Blue Wave Wears Heels - Newly Updated Nov.6!



Blue Wave has Heels

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First published 1:30 am Nov. 4, 2026 — Developing story; updates continue to follow as additional election results are confirmed.

Women are making history in the 2026 midterm elections, winning governorships and congressional seats across the country, including major victories in states long controlled by Republicans.

Among the most remarkable results are the election of the first Black woman governor in American history, the first Native American woman governor, and several victories that have flipped seats from Republican to Democratic control.

GOVERNORS: HISTORIC VICTORIES

Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) — Georgia — FLIPPED

First Black woman elected governor in United States history, and Georgia's first woman governor. The former Atlanta mayor defeated Republican Rick Jackson, returning Georgia's governorship to Democratic control for the first time in more than two decades.

Gina Hinojosa (D) — Texas — FLIPPED

First Latina elected governor of Texas. Hinojosa defeated Republican incumbent Greg Abbott, ending more than three decades without a Democratic victory in a Texas gubernatorial election.

Amy Acton (D) — Ohio — FLIPPED

First woman elected governor of Ohio. Acton defeated Republican Vivek Ramaswamy, becoming the state's first Democratic governor elected since 2006.

Deb Haaland (D) — New Mexico

First Native American woman elected governor of any U.S. state. Haaland previously made history as the first Native American to serve as a U.S. Cabinet secretary.

Amy Klobuchar (D) — Minnesota

First woman elected governor of Minnesota. The longtime U.S. senator makes history in her home state.

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