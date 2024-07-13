

'Bloom and Gloom'

(Image by A 'Cecil' I)



The Bloom and Gloom Sonnet

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



We've but one light to give in all the gloom

of the wide quotidian universe,

where darkness rules and leaves us in the lurch,

searching where poetry will never bloom.

One light, what for? Teleologists cry.

Heine tells us such questions are useless.

Paper tiger fixations and toothless

approximations of the tea leaf sky.

.



Science is telling us these days life's rife --

billions of earths in the Milky alone:

We aren't special at all: O Poor John Donne,

who so wanted to be a good midwife!

.



Well, f*ck it, I've tried; done my time: I'm through

with the wide sarcastic ravishing blue.

#####

