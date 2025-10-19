 
The Black Vote and Lukewarm Allies

2 comments

Dr. Lenore Daniels
The Middle East Eye headline: The Vast Majority of Israelis Believe There Are No Innocents in Gaza. Its no wonder children in Gaza are used as target practice. Israeli soldiers aim for the heart and head. A UN reports estimates that over 61,000 children have been killed or maimed. We don't know how many were buried under rumble. That young people can serve in an Army and agree to shoot and to kill children is appalling. These are supposedly intelligent young people. The future! What does it take for a solid number of them to say no to their Zionist superiors?


Palestine is occupied by people who refuse to recognize their humanity. I'm reminded of the KKK and citizen militia groups targeted black Americans for hunting practice. And you wonder why most black Americans who vote in the US recognize an uncomfortable similarity with the people of Palestine!


While I look with my mind's eye at those fallen Gazan children and remember here in the US the deaths of Oscar Grant, Michael Brown, Tamir Rice, Trayvon Martin, and Breonna Taylor and so many we have heard of and those we haven't, I'm among that 92% of black women asked to find the ever-elusive election poll or register for a mail-in-ballot and vote, once again, for the democrats. And I have to see in actuality the news reports of more dead children, more starving children, victims of a genocide, despite the recent ceasefire, and know that there are Democrats in the House and Senate who support the sending of weapons to Israel.


Let's not forget the ICE raids. Video has captured people being dragged into the streets from their homes at night or from their jobs, handcuffed and shoved into vans only to be disappeared into detention centers.

The Republicans have morphed into MAGA clones, bowing to the Dear Leader. It's a party of right-wing Christian nationalists armed with corporate and the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) capital but with no conscience. Unfortunately, this fascist regime is leading us toward an America only for the millionaires and billionaires where Gaza's rumble is painted over in gold. Israel has goals that don't include the existence of Palestinians.


And the Goebbels creating the narrative that will stand for history will write of this era that all is well. Most important, Americans will stand at mandatory rallies repeating after the creators of propaganda, all is well.


Twenty-seven of 47 Democrats voted to block the sale of arms to Israel in July, according to UPI, however, Biden didn't call for a complete end to all weapons shipment to Israel and neither did Obama. Besides armed personnel carriers and bombs, Trump sent 30 AH-64 Apache helicopters at 3.8 billion dollars to Israel this year.


While AIPAC is finally becoming increasingly toxic for the Democrats, nonetheless, too many still receive donations from AIPAC right along with the Mitch McConnells and Ted Cruz. The Democrats receiving donations from AIPAC include, Chuck Schumer, 1,725,324, Dick Durbin, 1,126,020, Shondel Brown, 1,028,686, according to Biden received some 4,346,264 from AIPAC. According to Politico, Richie Torres and Pete Aguilar receive money from AIPAC. Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, writes a Truthout report, has close ties with AIPAC and other hardline pro-Israeli lobby groups. AIPAC was involved in 389 races, including 26 Senate races and 363 House races.


Activist, writer, American Modern Literature, Cultural Theory, PhD.

Dr. Lenore Daniels

What are we to do next, Black America?

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 19, 2025 at 1:23:07 PM

Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
The pressure on Blacks is higher than ever before. Many whites feel it too. And then there are the ones who actually voted for Trump... Blacks, whites, and many other nonwhites. At first glance it seems extremely ignorant for Blacks to vote for Trump. But then, the Democrats threw us ALL under the bus. All but the super wealthy. I really can't predict who I'll vote for in the future. Or which party. It seems like voting Democrat is the same as essentially nothing. But voting Republican is like a death sentence. But we're here. This is it. And it surely doesn't look like Superman or Batman is coming to save us from the fascist party of Amerika.

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 19, 2025 at 2:50:39 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
