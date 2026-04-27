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The Black Sea Clown Show: How Ukraine Outsmarted a "Superpower" with Drones and Guts

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Michael Chavers
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(Image by Michael Lee Chavers)   Details   DMCA

Ukraine has proven one thing beyond debate: you don't need the biggest military -- you just need to know where to hit the idiot who brought the biggest toys.

Russia marched into this war with a 70-ship Black Sea fleet, chest puffed out, ready to turn the region into its own private lake. Billions of dollars in warships. Kalibr missiles. A flagship cruiser. The whole "we're a global power" starter pack.
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Concerend citizen. Dosen't take dismembering the constitution lightly.

Related Topic(s): Russian Economy; Russian Foreign Policy; Russian Military Strategy; Russian Propaganda; Russian Retreat; Russian S-300 Air-defense Missiles, Add Tags

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