The Ball Is In LACOE's Court

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)

Carl Petersen
"This to me sounds like a private school that's publicly funded"

- Former LAUSD Board Member Tamar Galatzan when Lashon's charter was first considered


(Image by Los Angeles County Office of Education)   Details   DMCA

Given the Los Angeles County Office of Education's (LACOE) emphasis on social justice, it is not surprising that the appointed members of the Board focused on this issue during a hearing last week about the Lashon Academy's request to expand their operations into a new neighborhood. Concern was expressed about the wide difference in the demographics between the charter school and the public schools it occupies under PROP-39. When pressed, the school's spokesperson claimed she was unfamiliar with the data leaving the Board's questions unanswered.


(Image by California Department of Education)   Details   DMCA

Concern was also expressed about Lashon locating its expansion on the site of Temple Beth Hillel and whether this violates the separation of church and state required by the First Amendment. The lease between the two entities allows the Temple to "display any religious symbols, art or iconography in its sole and exclusive discretion anywhere on the Premises, including any Shared Premises, outside of Lessee's Exclusive Premises". The charter school also closes its campus for religious holidays and has partnered with other organizations for a celebration of the High Holidays that included an admission fee.


(Image by Lashon Academy)   Details   DMCA

What was not discussed was the lack of a study of the impact of the proposed expansion on the community. The redlined charter included with the material revision was not even updated with the public schools that are in the new neighborhood. Under AB-1505, LACOE is required to consider this information.

The students of Lashon start school on August 12, 2024, but LACOE will not hold a vote on the material revision until the next day. Hopefully, the county staff will ensure unapproved facilities are not being used.


(Image by Lashon Academy)   Details   DMCA

The following letters from the community were presented to the Board as part of the public hearing:

STEPHANIE CAMPBELL, president of Americans United for Separation of Church & State, Orange County Chapter:

My name is Stephanie Campbell and I am the president of the Orange County Chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State. Many of our members are in Los Angeles County and several have raised concerns about the request of Lashon Academy to locate at a religious institution, that simultaneously operates its own religious school.

We are very concerned that you have not shown vigilance in preventing violations of the separation of church and state and we urge you to consider this carefully as you move forward. In order to maintain the separation of church and state given the Academy's stated plans, I urge you to reject their request.

CHERYL ORTEGA, 54-year public school teacher:

Should LACOE allow Lashon Academy to break the law?

Dear LACOE Board and Staff,

I am a proud 54-year public school teacher and observant Catholic. These identities and my activities expressing them are not in conflict. Why? Because I understand and respect the separation of church and state, which includes the prohibition against the establishment of religion by the state in our Constitution.

Carl Petersen

Carl Petersen is a parent, an advocate for students with special education needs, an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council, a member of the LAUSD's CAC, and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend