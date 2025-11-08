 
Life Arts  

The Autopen Solution to the Government Shutdown

Philip Kraske
Trump hangs autopen image instead of Biden portrait at White House President Donald Trump is once again making decorative changes to the White House -- disparaging former President Joe Biden ...
Did you see that portrait of old Prez Joe?
Its Trumps fine tribute, so touching, doncha know.
Hed said Biden was just too senile to rule,
Left matters to Autopen and his heels let cool,
So on the wall of all our old prezes,
We see the picture this grievance addresses.
.
It seems for ol Don no sarcasms too far,
No insult too cutting, no matter the scar,
No matter either the offices dignity,
Just one more target of royal malignity.
One things to sic feds on a political en,
Anothers to call a former prez but a pen.
.
Even for Repubs that must be a swallow,
And make the king a bit harder to follow,
So a few might cede to the following deal,
Which in this verse I shall now reveal,
A deal that breaks the deadlock now locked,
And restores some faith to those of us shocked.
.
Chuck Schum calls the White House to thus effuse:
Don, heres an offer you cannot refuse.
Itll raise the debt limit, reopen our gov,
Wont cost you a nickel or the pain thereof.
Remember that pen on your Walk of Prez Fame?
Just put up Biden, and well call off this game.
.
Yes, make this offer, Chuck, full-throated and loud,
Making Trump choose to be practical or proud.
Is he willing to keep all closed oer a pen?
Thinks MAGA will understand? Don, think again.
Its put-up-or-shut-up time, never a yawner,
Balancing pride against national honor.

For a recording of this poem, go to my website: http://www.philipkraske.com/kraske-fiction/

