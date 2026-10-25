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The Assault Against Freedom of Speech

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Bob Johnson
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The Abrahamic “revealed” religions—Judaism, Christianity, and Islam—are all dangerous to freedom of speech and the free exchange of ideas. They all have blasphemy and heresy rules which do not allow speech the clergy deem as blasphemous. When they have the political power to enforce their blasphemy and heresy rules, they brutally do so. As history and current events demonstrate, they inflict torture, imprisonment and death on people found guilty of blasphemy. This was the case for the 400 years of the Inquisitions, and it recently happened in Saudi Arabia where a young man was found guilty by a Sharia court of committing blasphemy and was sentenced to death. (The last person executed by the Spanish Inquisition was the Deist Cayetano Ripoll who was hanged for heresy on July 31, 1826.)

Religious-right theocrats in Washington, DC, along with the powerful Israel lobby, are attacking Americans’ freedom of speech when it comes to the Jewish state of Israel. US politicians from both parties who are beholden to Israel's lobby for their political careers, which is the vast majority of them, work to put Israel's interests over the interests of America and Americans. This is seen in Trump following Israeli PM and war criminal Netanyahu's wishes and hard sell to start the Iran War. So far that decision was paid for with the lives of 19 American service members, the wounding of 861 American service members and $43.6 billion from American taxpayers, and the meter is still running.

To stifle Americans who voice criticism of the warmongering Jewish state of Israel and US politicians' blind support of Israel, Trump created the Department of Justice Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism within the first weeks of his second term. The task force announced it will go on tour across the US with the American Tour Against Hate. The tour is to demonstrate the "Trump Administration’s steadfast commitment to eradicating antisemitism across the country."

Trump, like most people, even people who say they believe the Bible is the Word of God, must not be aware of the hate promoted in the Hebrew Bible, what Christian renamed the Old Testament, as well as in the Christian New Testament. For example, in Leviticus 24:16 the ancient Jewish clergymen who wrote the Bible claimed God commanded,

"And he that blasphemeth the name of the LORD, he shall surely be put to death, and all the congregation shall certainly stone him: as well the stranger, as he that is born in the land, when he blasphemeth the name of the Lord, shall be put to death."

The Hebrew Bible has many commands the Jewish clergymen claimed were from God that promote hate and religious violence against Gentile people, such as 1 Samuel 15:3 which has God telling the Israelites,

"Now go and smite Amalek, and utterly destroy all that they have, and spare them not; but slay both man and woman, infant and suckling, ox and sheep, camel and ass."

Not only does the Hebrew Bible/Old Testament promote hate and genocide against Gentiles, it has God commanding the Jews to never own their fellow Jews as slaves, but to only own Gentile people and their children as slaves who they can pass ownership of to their Jewish children and own the Gentile people "for ever." This is in Leviticus 25:44-46 and claims God said,

"Both thy bondmen, and thy bondmaids, which thou shalt have, shall be of the heathen that are round about you; of them shall ye buy bondmen and bondmaids. Moreover of the children of the strangers that do sojourn among you, of them shall ye buy, and of their families that are with you, which they begat in your land: and they shall be your possession. And ye shall take them as an inheritance for your children after you, to inherit them for a possession; they shall be your bondmen for ever: but over your brethren the children of Israel, ye shall not rule one over another with rigour."

In the New Testament, at Luke 14:26, the anonymous author of the Gospel of Luke states that Jesus said,

"If any man come to me, and hate not his father, and mother, and wife, and children, and brethren, and sisters, yea, and his own life also, he cannot be my disciple."

(Here is a page on the site of the World Union of Deists addressing Luke 14:26)

In 2004, when many Americans were opposed to fighting the ongoing Iraq War for the benefit of the Jewish state of Israel, the US Congress unanimously passed the Global Anti-Semitism Review Act, and Christian Israel-firster and warmonger George W. Bush signed it into law. That law required the State Department to establish an Office to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism, headed by a Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combating Anti-Semitism, and was/is focused on anti-semitism abroad.

Recently, Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun, the State Department’s Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, said,

"...That antisemitism is something cabinet officials can deal with. We’ve implemented a rigorous visa vetting process. Over 250,000 visas have been revoked. We have worked with countries to educate in a curriculum to not hate."

In addition to the government's actions to stop speech that is critical of Israel, there is the recent takeover of much of the media* in the US by David Ellison and his Skydance conglomerate. Ellison recently appointed Israeli Ynon Kreiz as co-CEO.

When Ellison was building his media conglomerate, he bought Paramount from Brandon Korff, the heir to the Paramount empire. Ellison and Korff are described as dedicated Zionists in this article from the Jerusalem Post:

“These two young men love Israel, are connected to their Judaism, have Zionist values, and it’s very encouraging to see that in such successful families, the values are passed on to the younger generations. Both quietly donate quite a bit to the State of Israel and the IDF. It is positive news for the Jewish world that Korff and Ellison are the next generation of global Jewish leadership, connected to Israel and holding Zionist values.”

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to realize the information people will receive from Ellison's Skydance media will be very favorable to the Jewish state of Israel and to US politicians who put Israel first and are willing to have Americans wage war to benefit Israel. The free speech of Americans opposed to this will be drowned out by the massive amount of Israeli propaganda spewed out from Israel-first Skydance.

We need to take seriously this warning from the Deist George Washington:

"...reason is of no use to us if the freedom of Speech may be taken away — and, dumb & silent we may be led, like sheep, to the Slaughter."

*CBS and CBS News, plus CBS Sports and local CBS stations; Cable brands including MTV, Nickelodeon, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and TV Land; Streaming: Paramount+ and Pluto TV; Paramount Pictures and related television studios; CNN, including CNN International and CNN en Español; HBO and Cinemax; Turner networks: TNT, TBS, truTV, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, and Boomerang; Discovery networks: Discovery Channel, TLC, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, and others (some, such as Food Network, were jointly held with other partners before full consolidation); Streaming: HBO Max (Max) and Discovery+; Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, and DC Studios; International news such as Poland’s TVN24.

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Bob Johnson is a paralegal and a freelance writer in Florida. He was raised Roman Catholic, but after reading Thomas Paine's The Age of Reason, he became a Deist. In 1993 he founded the World Union of Deists and in 1996 he launched the first web (more...)
 
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Heresy and blasphemy rules of the "revealed" exist because the dogma and doctrine of the "revealed" religions cannot withstand the test of our innate God-given reason.

Bob Johnson
www.deism.com

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 25, 2026 at 3:18:03 PM

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