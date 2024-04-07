The Aries Solar Eclipse: Search for Identity The Whale Rider - How to Claim Your Identity



2017 Solar Eclipse with Totality - Composite

This Monday's total solar eclipse has everyone's eyes turned to the heavens. At totality, most of the other planets, stars and perhaps a meteor will be visible. A night sky seen within the day. (LadyHawke has the best solar eclipse scene in a movie.) Since it sweeps across the United States, we Americans have made a 'thing' of it. Which is annoying in general, since we overdo things all the time, but maybe this time, it might be a good thing. That is, if people give it meaning.

Astronomically, this New Moon solar eclipse is a super charged New Moon - something, along with Full Moons, we see happen every month. Solar and lunar eclipses occur around the world twice a year when the planes of the Sun, Moon and Earth join up. The Moon appears to move across the face of the Sun, sometimes partially, sometimes like this one, covering it completely. That's how it creates a shadow on the Earth and darkness falls. Don't we live in an amazing, magical world?

This New Moon is especially potent for many reasons. First, because it's in the sign of Aries - the sign of beginnings, of the primal fire of creation, of the quest to answer the question: Who Am I?

