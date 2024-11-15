The Arab-Islamic summit rejects Al-Aqsa Flood Operation of Hamas

The Arab-Islamic summit, held in Riyadh on November 12, 2024, rejected the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation of Hamas when it said: The Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) is the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people, and call on all Palestinian factions and parties to unite under its umbrella and shoulder their responsibilities under a PLO-led national partnership.

As usual, the summit resolutions were strong in rhetoric but lack substance on practical measures to stop Israeli genocide on Palestinian in Gaza Strip and elsewhere.

Tellingly, the Arab League summit was not held independently apparently because it has bitter experience of November 2023 when the Arab leaders couldn't agree on the agenda of the summit. Hence they decided to merge their summit with the summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The Arab-Islamic summit of November 2024 condemned the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip and the war crimes as well as the barbaric, inhumane and brutal massacres being committed by the colonial occupation government against the strip and the Palestinian people in the occupied West Bank, including East Al-Quds. "We demand ceasing this aggression immediately."

As of November 13, 2024, the preliminary death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, has reached 43,665 killed and 103,076 wounded. Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them. Among the slain Palestinians are at least 17,385 children, 11,891 women, 2,421 elderly people, 183 journalists, 85 emergency responders, 1,054 medical staff, 496 education staff, and 203 UNRWA staff.

In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces and paramilitary colonizers have killed 781 Palestinians, including 167 children, and injured 6,300, including at least 660 children.

The Arab-Islamic summit called on the UN Security Council to take a decisive and binding decision that imposes a cessation of aggression and curbs the colonial occupation authority that violates international law, international humanitarian law, and international legitimacy resolutions, the latest of which is United Nations General Assembly Resolution No. A/ES-10/L.25 dated 26/10/2023. Inaction is considered a complicity that allows Israel to continue its brutal aggression that kills innocent people, children, the elderly, and women, and turns Gaza into ruin.

It Condemned the double standards in applying international law; warn that this duality seriously undermines both the credibility of countries shielding Israel from international law and placing it above the law, as well as the credibility of multilateral action, exposing the selectivity in applying the system of humanitarian values; and emphasize that the positions of Arab and Islamic countries will be affected by such double standards that lead to a rift between civilizations and cultures.

The summit condemned the Israeli assaults on Jerusalem's Islamic and Christian holy sites and the Israeli illegitimate measures which violate freedom of worship; emphasize the importance of respecting the existing legal and historic status quo in the holy sites; emphasize that the Al Aqsa Mosque/ Al Haram Al Sharif, with its entire 144,000 square meters, is a place of worship solely for Muslims, with the Jordanian Awqaf and the Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs Department being the exclusive sole legitimate authority responsible for managing, maintaining, and regulating access to Al Aqsa Mosque, within the framework of the historic Hashemite custodianship of Jerusalem's Islamic and Christian holy sites; and support the roles of the Al-Quds Committee and its efforts in addressing the practices of the Israeli occupation authorities in the Holy City.

The summit emphasized on that the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) is the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people, and call on all Palestinian factions and parties to unite under its umbrella and shoulder their responsibilities under a PLO-led national partnership.

The summit assigned the Secretary-General of the Arab League and the OIC to closely oversee the implementation of the resolution and present a report on it at the upcoming sessions of their respective councils.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation under fire

Monday's summit came almost a year after a similar gathering of the Arab League and the OIC was held in Saudi Arabia to discuss the Israeli genocidal war against Palestinians.

During that summit, leaders denounced Israeli actions in Gaza as "barbaric," however, despite proposals to cut economic and diplomatic relations with Israel or disrupt its oil supplies, the leaders were unable to reach a consensus on taking concrete action against the occupying Israeli regime.

Many countries that are part of the OIC and Arab League have been accused of blatant hypocrisy for maintaining trade and diplomatic ties with the Tel Aviv regime while condemning the war.

OIC comprises a diverse group of countries with varying stances on Israel. Some member states have established diplomatic relations with the regime while others maintain their firm opposition.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).