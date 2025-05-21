 
Login/Register Login | Register
308 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

"The American" Used to Be a Badge of Honor. Now It Might Be a Reality Show.

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Ted Millar
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Ted Millar
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

We've finally reached that point where we can't even tell the difference any more between a legitimate news headline and Onion satire.

But I can assure you what you are about to read is 100% true.

If you have any doubt, feel free to fact-check it.

Ready?

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is apparently seriously considering participating in a proposed reality TV show titled The American in which, for a chance at obtaining expedited US citizenship, 12 contestants arrive at New York's Ellis Island by "citizen ship" then travel by train across the country to compete in challenges like log rolling in Wisconsin and collecting gold in a San Francisco mine.

This bright idea is the brain child of television producer Rob Worsoff, who, according to the New York Times, explained "immigrants in the show would compete in challenges in various states". One challenge he envisions could see immigrants assembling and launching rockets in Texas or Florida to spotlight NASA, and "trivia or civic challenges".

DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin commented:

The pitch generally was a celebration of being an American and what a privilege it is to be able to be a citizen of the United States of America. It's important to revive civic duty.

"Reviving civic duty" by making immigrants humiliate themselves for Americans' cheap entertainment?

According to The Daily Mail that first ran the story, Worsoff said, "As an immigrant myself, I am merely trying to make a show that celebrates the immigration process, celebrate what it means to be American and have a national conversation about what it means to be American, through the eyes of the people who want it most."

Read that again: "Celebrate what it means to be American and have a national conversation about what it means to be American, through the eyes of the people who want it most."

I'm sure everyone reading thing could come up with several ways to celebrate what it means to be an American that doesn't involve a multi-billion-dollar entertainment industry training television camera on desperate people subjected to humiliating stunts.

I'm engaging in one right now-- exercising my first-amendment right to free speech writing about this absurd idea.

All over, people-- citizens and non-citizens alike-- are peaceably assembling each week to protest the anti-American authoritarian agenda positioning us on the precipice of dictatorship.

How about reinstating a national civics education?

Want to have "a national conversation about what it means to be American through the eyes of the people who want it most"? How about instead of demonizing and scapegoating refugees answering the call for better lives we have decided is our national ethos, we adhere to our own laws that unambiguously protect all on our soil with due process, regardless of citizenship status?

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Ted Millar Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Ted Millar is a writer and teacher. His work has been in featured in myriad literary journals, including Straight Forward Poetry, Better Than Starbucks, the Broke Bohemian, Caesura, Circle Show, Cactus Heart, Third Wednesday, and The Voices (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): American Culture; American Dream; American Identity; Immigration, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

FBI Apprehends Another Trump Supporter Plotting A Massacre

The GOP's "Little Secret" to Steal the White House

Discovered Documents Reveal Trump Tax and Bank Fraud

Republicans' Stance On HR 1 Confirms They Prefer A Rigged System

Rumors of Trump's Possible Drug Addiction Need to Be Taken Seriously

Bernie is Not a Socialist--He's a Traditional FDR Democrat

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend