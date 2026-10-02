The American Suicide by Putin



Stars and Stripes at Half Mast

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The U.S. intelligence community, since decimated by Trump, concluded that Putin ordered an influence campaign directed at the 2016 American presidential election, most of those investigating the Russian attack since fired, and the false "Russian Hoax" was created. The bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee concluded that Putin and the Russian government had developed a clear preference for Donald Trump and sought to help his election chances. The Senate investigation found that Russian operations sought to sow discord, exploit existing divisions, undermine confidence in democratic institutions, and influence American political discourse.

Russia's campaign was designed not merely to promote one candidate, it created the influence operation, and Trump and the Republican Party amplified it, he became the central figure through which conflict, chaos and disruption was increasingly organized. Putin's greatest victory was not only electing Trump, twice, it was creating an environment in which Americans could no longer agree on what was true, the glue holding the concept of democracy, truth, freedom, justice and equality now in question, the chaos, the divisions, the rule of law being undermined and the American Dream tarnished. Once that process entered American politics, Russia no longer had to do all the work.

Republicans could do it. And they did. The Congressional Republicans became Putin's puppet and the Supreme Court gave Trump carte blanche, thus all three branches of the government were under the Putin Propaganda Umbrella. The media, either not being able to, or wanting to, inform the American public, being another element of this takeover. Information to the electorate, limited then, now even more restricted, obscured the truth with the brilliant take over of the term "fake news", initially referring to the disinformation and misinformation campaign of Russia and the Republicans. "Russian hoax" and "fake news," interconnected, was broadcast repeatedly by the regime network and Republicans.

Because of profound political divergence, the American political system became divided over whether the Russian attack should be treated as a national security fact, or as a partisan political weapon. Once the existence and significance of the attack became a partisan battlefield, Putin no longer needed Americans to agree with Russia. He only needed Americans to disagree with one another.

Investigations could be portrayed as partisan warfare. Institutions responsible for establishing facts and numbers were attacked. Government officials could become objects of political loyalty rather than trusted sources of information, generals and admirals could and have been fired. And the public would be left unable to distinguish documented evidence from partisan narrative, the American political system propagating Russian lies from within, via fox news and the Republican Party, and Trump becoming the instrument, his political movement providing an American vehicle through which distrust, violence, division, attacks on institutions, and rejection of established facts could spread.

A democracy depends upon citizens having enough credible information to make informed decisions. If the public cannot establish what happened, who did it, what institutions discovered, what evidence exists, and what remains uncertain, then democratic accountability becomes impossible, and governing for the common good is more difficult, further exacerbating the divisions.

How does the public get its information and who controls it? This is the key: Information equals Voting equals Power. Look at North Korea, its leader one of Trump's pals, its citizenry believing the only information provided.

Putin's campaign exploited and created misinformation and disinformation, its propaganda creating an American political environment in which facts, institutions and investigations became tribal. Current high gas prices circumvent this information control, opening the eyes of many who had drunk the Kool Aid, a beginning of understanding that they have been taken in with lies. Ironically, gas issues may bring down both Trump and Putin.

The American defeat was not delivered by the Russian military or Putin, it was delivered from within, with the Republican Party and its leader participating in The Suicide of America, using the government to destroy itself, and enrich its leader over the interests of everyday citizens hoping to get a break. The global purpose and principles of the American Ideals were destroyed by a foreign power with its American mouthpiece and party creating disruption and mistrust.

Cui Bono? Who benefits from the destruction of trust in our government and elections, our health, our education, turning allies into enemies, destroying historic alliances, starting worldwide trade wars with one exception-Russia, making Canada our enemy, basically destroying the US domestically from within, and internationally now considered an untrustworthy and erratic nation making every decision to the benefit of Russia.

In the History of the World, never has one country defeated the most powerful ever nation without firing one round. Russia's success does not bestow optimistic vibes for this planet or humankind. Hopefully, we may overcome the greatest threat ever to the current citizens of the world. Don't forget, also, that these folks undermining world community, the environment, and financial stability have their fingers on the nuclear trigger, threatening the survival of the world.

How do we get out of this? Vote.100 million people in America do not vote. Again, Information=Voting=Power=Change. Information precedes action. Get the truth to the one third of the country in the dark. How? What can the average person do?

THE ANSWER IS DO SOMETHING: send a few bucks to a good candidate, (from my bro-in-law about Gloria Steinem: --review our check stubs to see what we actually value"), talk to family, friends and neighbors, start a collection for a billboard, bus shelters, insist on town meetings, write letters, display big signs on bridges and overpasses, organize, post on social media, start a collection, advertise on fox and the radio, demand meetings with elected representatives, from school board to Senator, but do something. The Epstein Files are being hidden for the obvious reasons, but the bombshell is the number of times "Moscow" is mentioned, reportedly thousands. Defend Liberty and Freedom! ACT NOW!