 
Login/Register Login | Register
569 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 9 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts   

The Amazing Schizophrenia of Ukraine Reporting

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Philip Kraske
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Philip Kraske
Become a Fan
  (7 fans)

schizo
schizo
(Image by Ted Potters)   Details   DMCA

Has there in history been a war more replete
With such distinct stories the twain never meet?
So you have one crew that in horror recoils
When the prez and Z reach Oval Off' boils,
While the other side applauds Z's dressing-down,
Saying he was better off playing the clown.
.
Z fights for democ' or's just a puppet on string?
Here's yes, there's no, it all depends on your wing.
Or the U.S. voting with Russia this week:
Was that a horror or a much-needed tweak?
You can read both versions if you've got the urge:
Either Times pundits or Judge Nap's latest surge.
.
And who started it? Who the hell is to blame?
"Well, Russia invaded, does that need a new name?"
"Now hold on, friend, there's more to it than that:
Uke fascists did Donbass and not tit-for-tat!"
"That's ancient history, conspiracy theory."
"Right -- years of refugees and children all teary."
.
The diff' is between those who watch and who read,
'Tween those who accept the facade or who need
To check the other side to see what they say,
And make out the cogs in Establishment sway,
Which is incredibly consistent -- scarce a kink:
They sell us foreign pol' all seamless, in sync.
.
"They," of course, are reporters so cynical
Their lying mindsets border on clinical,
Keeping viewpoints outraged and well-reasoned
Within the limits of reports well-seasoned
By editors following the sharp edicts of others
Who prefer good zombies to well-rounded brothers.

Rate It | View Ratings

Philip Kraske Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

For a recording of this poem, go to my website: http://www.philipkraske.com/kraske-fiction/

Related Topic(s): Ukraine; Ukraine Crisis; Ukraine Fascists, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Is America Planning a First Strike Against Russia?

9-11 was a national job

Republicans try to stop the Revolution of the Rubes

The touchy-feely propaganda of 60 Minutes

What if North Korea Turns off the Lights in America?

Russia and The New Rome

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend