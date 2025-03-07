The Amazing Schizophrenia of Ukraine Reporting

schizo
(Image by Ted Potters) Details DMCA
Has there in history been a war more replete
With such distinct stories the twain never meet?
So you have one crew that in horror recoils
When the prez and Z reach Oval Off' boils,
While the other side applauds Z's dressing-down,
Saying he was better off playing the clown.
.
Z fights for democ' or's just a puppet on string?
Here's yes, there's no, it all depends on your wing.
Or the U.S. voting with Russia this week:
Was that a horror or a much-needed tweak?
You can read both versions if you've got the urge:
Either Times pundits or Judge Nap's latest surge.
.
And who started it? Who the hell is to blame?
"Well, Russia invaded, does that need a new name?"
"Now hold on, friend, there's more to it than that:
Uke fascists did Donbass and not tit-for-tat!"
"That's ancient history, conspiracy theory."
"Right -- years of refugees and children all teary."
.
The diff' is between those who watch and who read,
'Tween those who accept the facade or who need
To check the other side to see what they say,
And make out the cogs in Establishment sway,
Which is incredibly consistent -- scarce a kink:
They sell us foreign pol' all seamless, in sync.
.
"They," of course, are reporters so cynical
Their lying mindsets border on clinical,
Keeping viewpoints outraged and well-reasoned
Within the limits of reports well-seasoned
By editors following the sharp edicts of others
Who prefer good zombies to well-rounded brothers.