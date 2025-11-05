 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Sci Tech      

The Aiken Diseased Water Coverup is Enforced by the South Carolina Government.

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Robert A. Leishear, PhD, PE, ASME Fellow
Message Robert A. Leishear, PhD, PE, ASME Fellow

The South Carolina Department of Public Health joins the Aiken City government to cover up public health hazards in our drinking water.

Coverups Continue

Both the Aiken government and now the South Carolina government thwart legitimate investigations of serious health hazards. The Aiken government claims that requested Freedom of Information Act information (FOIA) is unavailable, yet some of that information has already been released. The South Carolina government provides partial information. Together, this blockage of information prevents adequate tracking of disease transmission to Aiken residents.

SC Department of Public Health Censorship

In response to a FOIA request, the SC DPH provided Tables 1 and 2 but refused to provide even the zip codes or dates for infected personnel, and Aiken refused to provide water main-break information for dates or locations. the DPH claims that zip codes are protected information, where 'Information of a personal nature where the public disclosure thereof would constitute unreasonable invasion of personal privacy'. How can such information that covers thousands of people protect specific individuals.? Such a claim is absurd.

Without such data, cross-referencing disease transmission to water main breaks is nearly impossible. The single case that Aiken cannot censor was recorded for an Aiken resident in an earlier Op Ed.

In December 2019, in the kitchen of her home, she drank clear water that passed through a Brita filter, which does not filter cryptosporidiosis from drinking water. When she went upstairs to brush her teeth, she saw that brown water was flowing from the faucet in her bathroom sink. Chlorine used to disinfect drinking water has no effect on cryptosporidium, which can enter water mains during repairs and through water hammer-induced cracks.

She was ill for five days after drinking the partially filtered brown water, where cryptosporidiosis symptoms appear in two to ten days. She collapsed within several days of drinking brown water, and she was later hospitalized for four days in January 2020, and the cause of her illness was unknown for several years until it was diagnosed as cryptosporidiosis in 2023. Between December 2019 and 2023, she saw different doctors on several occasions and experienced 'severe diarrhea all the time, fatigue and zero energy', which are symptoms of cryptosporidiosis.

In 2023, the Mayor of Aiken informed her that her water was tested and was safe to drink. In other words, he falsely claimed that tests performed years after the infection event were adequate to confirm her water safety. There is no possible way that tests, at such a late date, had anything to do whatsoever with infection years earlier.

Accordingly, evidence concludes that she was infected with cryptosporidiosis by Aiken drinking water.

From DPH data for potentially deadly cryptosporidiosis, Legionella, Listeria and Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC), there is no doubt that drinking water diseases are in process in Aiken and South Carolina, but censorship thwarts public health. Note that the 'Aiken Brown Water Fiasco' data has been redacted, where most of Aiken was potentially exposed to infectious diseases. To withhold disease information from the public is irresponsible and dangerous.

Table 1. DPH, Drinking water transmissible diseases.
Table 1. DPH, Drinking water transmissible diseases.
(Image by SC DPH)   Details   DMCA

Table 2. SC DPH waterborne illnesses.
Table 2. SC DPH waterborne illnesses.
(Image by SC DPH)   Details   DMCA

Earlier Op Eds To Fight Against Drinking Water Disease

In a series of scientific Op Eds, the coverup of drinking water dangers in Aiken has been clearly demonstrated:

"The Fight for Safe Drinking Water Surges Forward in Aiken", "Cryptosporidium Reported in Aiken Drinking Water - Hammering Out a Fight Toward Disease-Free and Lead-Free Water", "The Drinking Water Disease Spree; Aiken S.C. is Ground-Zero", "Aiken, S.C. + Drinking Water = Brown Water + Parallel Health Hazards", "Aiken, S.C. Officials Destroy Our Water System and Endanger Our Lives and Health", "Aiken Coverups and New Scientific Advances in Water Main Breaks", "Money is Gone in My Home Town of Aiken, and the Water Main Breaks Keep on Coming", "Water-Main Breaks in Mississippi and Across U.S. Can Be Stopped" (click here), "Water main breaks can be stopped" (click here),"No reason for water mains to break" (click here), "Water main breaks will continue in Aiken" (click here)", "City must address water main breaks" (click here), "Water main breaks can be prevented" (click here).

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Robert A. Leishear, PhD, PE, ASME Fellow Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Robert A. Leishear, PhD, P.E., PMP, ASME Fellow, Who's Who in America Top Engineer, Who's Who Millennium Magazine cover story, NACE Senior Corrosion Technologist, NACE Senior Internal Piping Corrosion Technologist, ANSYS Expert, AMPP Certified (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Water Infrastructure US; Water Quality, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Book Publisher Wanted for a New Book, "Industrial Murder for Profit"

The Global Warming Fallacy, Polar Warming, Energy Use, and Continental Shifts

More Exposure Of The Fukushima Explosion Cover-up - Stop The Next Nuclear Power Plant Explosion

Are the 737 Jets Safe for Return to Our Skies?

The IAEA Again Thwarts Nuclear Safety to Risk a Zaporizhzhia Explosion Disaster

Money is Gone in My Home Town of Aiken, and the Water Main Breaks Keep on Coming

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend