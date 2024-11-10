If the word looks a little bit like the word, gangsters, so be it. That was not my intention in coining it. The Againsters are a political reality that I feel is being ignored to some extent in the immediate aftermath of a disastrous election. There apparently are always going to be Againsters in the political arena. And there will always be an Againster element in the voting public. Let me explain what I mean.

In 2020, for example, there were voters who cast their ballots in such a way that they were more "against" Donald Trump than they were "for" Joe Biden. Biden was the beneficiary of their Againster stance. Four years later, Biden was the victim and Trump was the beneficiary. But I think we need to put some clarity around what, exactly, an Againster is thinking and doing. We need clarity about what an Againster is actually against. It is usually not the person, the candidate, per se. Now Trump was possibly one of the very few exceptions to that notion. However, it is typically (and despite Biden's horrendous debate performance) voting against a condition, a situation, and not necessarily against Joe Biden, or in this case, Kamala Harris. Yes, it was "against things that were linked to Joe Biden", but possibly not against Biden, the person.

Biden was linked to a conception that he was in some way responsible for the inflation and resulting financial pains that the public has been, and continues to be, experiencing. Yes, it is true that Biden (and Harris) are currently "in power", and therefore linked to the slowness of the recovering economy that persists in punishing the public with exorbitantly high financial costs. But neither Biden nor Harris were "responsible" for the recent pandemic, nor the resulting financial crisis that ensued. The Biden administration, in fact, was responsible for the recovery efforts from these horrendous events, and the American economy is actually the envy of the rest of the world, because its recovery is proceeding more effectively than any other nation's recovery. But the American people don't live in any other country, and can feel only the conditions extant in our own nation. And those conditions still don't feel good, by any stretch. So Biden is seen as responsible for a "too-slow recovery", and the high prices we are all living with as a result. The Againsters know that they are against those things. And Biden, and by extension Harris, are linked to those feelings.

I have to admit that I, too, was an Againster when I voted against Trump in 2020. A lot of us were. And we won the election for Joe Biden. The difference, clearly, is that Trump in 2020 was rightly linked with the things he said he stood for, and in 2024, Biden does not have any such clear link to the things he is now being held responsible for. But this has never stopped the Againsters from making the necessary links. Againsters are a huge difference maker in American politics.

This fact was brought home to me by one particular interview with a voter who voted for Trump this time around. He was asked if he had voted for Trump the previous two times. No, he had not. I was surprised. But the surprise would grow exponentially when he answered the follow-up question. When was the last time he had voted before this election? He said the last time was when he voted for BARACK OBAMA! Clearly, this man has a history of being largely, if not exclusively, an Againster! What was he against when he voted for Donald Trump in 2024? He was against ongoing support for wars, against inflation, high prices, and a "too-slow" financial recovery. What was he against when he voted for Barack Obama? He was against two on-going wars, a deepening recession, and more drilling as a solution to foreign oil dependence, all of which the Againsters linked with Republican John McCain.

Today, everyone is talking about what must be done to restructure the supporting base of the Democratic Party. I will not quibble with the notion that there might be problems with some of the traditional voting blocs, but I do want to point out that the incumbent administration will always, always, be the target for the Againsters in every election. If there is something that does not feel right, the current administration is going to get the blame. And the "current administration" the next time around, is going to be Republican, or at least as Republican as a Trump administration will permit it to be by that time. But even if it is Republican in name only, it is going to get the blame for everything that feels wrong. And after four years of another Trump administration, I am reasonably certain there will be one heck of a lot that doesn't feel right. One of the people interviewed by talking heads on the news, speculated that she didn't want this to happen, but she thought Trump might "burn down the house". Yeah, I think there is a real danger there. Considering all of the quasi promises he has voiced, it definitely could be quite a mess in fairly short order. So, despite the fact that he will be telling all of his [DE-HUMANIZING M-WORD FOR TRUMPERS, a word NO LONGER DEEMED ACCEPTABLE by some people*] that the problems are "all the Democrats' fault", I think there will be a sizable contingent of voters who will be the standard Againsters. They will vote for any Dem on the ballot against him. So, I don't think the "problem with the Democratic base" is as serious as it is being made out to be. I could be wrong, but there is a very long history of Againsters revolting against those in power at the time of an election, when "someone needs to take the blame". I mean, just look at the citizen who voted for Obama immediately before voting for the Trumpsterfire.

*I choose to keep using the word in my communications. I really don't care how insulting or de-humanizing it is. Make your bed. Sleep in it. As will I. And you may now label me as you see fit. But I don't think the Trumpers need much help in that department. The Trumpers have de-humanized themselves.