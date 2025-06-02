

Russia & Ukraine Delegations to Meet in Istanbul #shorts #geopolitics On June 2nd, delegations from Russia and Ukraine are scheduled to meet in Istanbul, Turkey for a high-stakes round of ...

Russian and Ukrainian delegations meeting June 2, 2025 in Istanbul, Turkey

The second round of peace talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations have begun today, June 2, in Istanbul. Turkey.

According to Reuters, "The memorandum prepared by Ukraine for the Istanbul talks rejects Moscow's key demands for recognition of new Russian regions, neutrality for Kiev, and limitations on the size of Ukrainian armed forces."[1]

The news site "reported on Sunday (June 1) that Kiev's document does not include recognition of Crimea, the Peoples Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, and Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions as part of Russia."

According to Ukraine, "the current shape of the front line should be the starting point for negotiations on territory."

Also, restrictions on Ukraine's military forces have been "ruled out" and "it calls for Russia to pay reparations along with the use Moscow's assets frozen by the West to rebuild Ukraine."

Kiev demands a 30 day ceasefire, exchange of prisoners and "a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's Vladimir Zelensky."

Meanwhile, "Russian officials have stressed that any peace deal with Ukraine should address the root causes of the conflict and guarantees of Kiev's neutrality, demilitarization, denazification, and recognition of the new territorial reality on the ground."

To anyone paying attention and following the conflict in Ukraine, each side's proposals for peace terms are, to put it mildly, nowhere near to reaching an agreement.

The fact is that Russia is winning the war and is adamant about retaining the five former Ukraine areas now part of Russia. This happened after the five regions mentioned above held people's referendums and they chose to become part of Russia.

Lest we forget, there was a US-backed coup in Kiev, February 2014, which overthrew the legitimately elected President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych and forced him to flee for his life.

