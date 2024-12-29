The 2026 School Board Race Begins

"Having 3 siblings on the spectrum, I always need to give thanks to these angels on the ground."



Isaiah Mateas

In the 2022 cycle, Nick Melvoin faced two unfunded, anti-vax candidates, one of whom had no education experience. Despite the lack of a real challenger, supporters of the Charter School Industry poured $2 million into his reelection campaign. In what should have been an overwhelming win, he only secured 59.8% of the vote.

Less than a month after taking the oath of office for his second term, Melvoin filed to run for the Congressional seat held by Adam Schiff. Faced with qualified challengers, he was trounced in the March 2024 primary, earning just 2.68% of the vote.



(Image by Los Angeles County Clerk) Details DMCA



Given Melvoin's vulnerabilities, it is unsurprising that he drew the first challenger for the next election. Isaiah Mateas has filed the necessary paperwork to start fundraising with the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission. Mateas promptly answered the introductory questions that I sent to him. They are printed below exactly as provided:

What is your current occupation?

I currently have a few things under my belt here in Los Angeles. Coming from the Bay Area, I always had a calling to Los Angeles and the educational diversity this city brings.

First, I am a full-time Camp Director for UCLA Recreation and Student Affairs, overseeing Student Staff for Bruin Woods at UCLA Lake Arrowhead Lodge. But prior to this appointment and within my current passion for our educational system, I serve as a Visionary Trainer/Facilitator for a 501(c)3 non-profit called Advot. This is where I teach communication, creativity, and interpersonal skills to youth, with our company primarily serving underprivileged youth within the Los Angeles Juvenile Detention System (such as Los Padrinos, Camp Paige, Camp Rocky, and more), youth rehabilitation centers (Homeboy Art Academy), and other public after-school/recreational/extracurricular programs (working at New Village Girls Academy, LGBTQ Center, SMBGC, MVBGC, and more). And part-time, I am a studying Masters student in Clinical Psychology for Marriage, Family, and Child Therapy at Pepperdine University.

Do you or have you ever worked for the LAUSD? If yes, in what position(s)?

I am not currently employed, nor previously employed by or for LAUSD. And frankly, this is a part of the reason I am running. I have an outside perspective that has worked with the youth OUTSIDE of the LAUSD, or what deals with the welfare of our children when they leave the walls of our schools. Don't get me wrong, I have worked with MANY students in our LAUSD. But I bring a perspective as to how these student really feel about our schools and how they feel supported the minute they leave campus. In addition to this, I serve the students that the LAUSD once left behind... And I want this to stop.

Do you have any children currently enrolled in the LAUSD? Any graduates of the District?

I do not have any children currently. Many reasons may be chopped up to my experience navigating Los Angeles as a Queer Latino man. But I do intend to maintain our district's commitment to the safety and excellence of students and next generations. So my kiddos can be a part of this beautiful educational system.

Why are you running?

This is the question we all ask ourselves first before tackling on something we are passionate for, while also do the work needed to make the change happen. We have a current board with a mean age of around 45 years old, with a president the age of 73 in the third term, the youngest member being 36, and we have lost an openly queer member of the board with this new election. It's time for youth to have an actual voice. And it's time for someone who has actually been through the California public school system past the year 2000 to have a voice. Many of the current members and prospective opponents are of at least a millennial generation or older that brings a different perspective. And what District 4 needs is a brighter, louder, younger, more representational, and strong leader. I want our teachers to stay within our school systems and to not feel overworked. Each and every time we have a conflict between the unions and the LAUSD board, it always comes down to the money and never to the kids. Pay our teachers more. Keep our kids safe. And make a smarter tomorrow. Period. The incumbent District 4 member Nick Melvoin is in his 2nd term, with a failed election for California's 30th Congressional seat, and could seek re-election for a 3rd term. But, it's time for him to find his path and dig deep as to if a seat on the LAUSD School Board will any longer fulfill his professional goals. The past elections for the District 4 seat have been some of the most expensive school board races across our nation... All of that money to play politics with the lives of kids and to waste it away on mass-media marketing and trying to convince everyone which white man might be better or which credential qualifies a seat at the table. We have seen, this model does not always work. I am running so early and working hard to gain the support of District 4 and Angelenos across the city so we can get the work started earlier. And more importantly, save all of the money that can go back to support our teacher and students at large. I want to run unopposed and I encourage all of those who may want to run for this seat to work with me in the mission to bringing a young voice to the table and bridge how I am important for this moment in 2026. We have teachers. We have lawyers. We have PhDs. We have parents. So why can't we bring a young queer Latino educator to the table? It's time. I am also not here for career politics. I want to help people for a living. But after Kamala Harris told us all, "Only when it is dark enough, can you see the stars," a fire was lit under me to speak for our kids in the current moment.

While this doesn't list out my full commitments and policies for my election, this is the "why"-- Which is always rooted in our kids, including the kids the system "forgot". Because they are not forgotten. Yes, we need to tap into the LAUSD Reserve and work with the Department of Education to provide a 5/10-year stimulus plan to incentive teachers and prospective educators so we create more secure and well-rounded schools. Yes, we need to work with not only the Los Angeles Police Department but the surrounding law enforcement agencies to create a short term but increase security plan that is immediate and can be seen and felt supported by our parents. Yes, we need to reallocate funds from different departments to ensure we have the Arts just as supported as our exceptional athletics departments. We have a lot of work to do.

Do you have any thoughts about how the LAUSD provides Special Education services?

We have amazing educators and staff that work hard each and every day to make sure our loved ones with more assistive needs are supported and growing. Having 3 siblings on the spectrum, I always need to give thanks to these angels on the ground. Yet, I am afraid that the LAUSD system is feeling itself to be stretched thin from every step of supporting our students with disabilities or assistive needs. From the social workers, the para professionals, and the educators that provide fundamental life skills, everyone is burnt out. They have the feeling we are running and playing catch up from 2020 each and every day. This can change. But it takes time and commitment from multiple agencies to make sure we have tangible changes: such as increased funding for supplies and more staff to alleviate these stressors. Yet, we can start by brining in our professionals in our systems and make sure they are hard and see what we can do in that moment to ensure they are supported at every level in our district. I will go school to school to make sure this happens. I have people that never let my sister down. And I will never let those people down.

Do you have any thoughts about how the LAUSD regulates charter schools operating within its boundaries?

I think we all need to understand that we are working with the youth at the end of the day. They are kids. They are the future. Whether they are in our district or in partnership with our district, we protect all students at the end of the day. Therefore, I support efforts to have city-wide security enforcement for all schools in the district boundaries and anything else that may promote the welfare of the students at large, including bridged arts programs due to equipment and facility restrictions. There are many things we can do. But there is a limit. I want to create a percentage ceiling for the amount of funding provided to charter schools. I also want to take a magnifying glass to the expenditures for all charter schools and make sure that no matter the size, our district public schools are never underfunded because of charter schools. Yet, I take problem with this war between Charters and Public schools. They are all kids!!! Charter schools have different afforded educational and monetary institutions for youth. But for the public schools, I will always make sure our students are our commitment and gain the benefits of choosing a public education.

Carl Petersen is a parent advocate for public education, particularly for students with special education needs, who serves as the Education Chair for the Northridge East Neighborhood Council. As a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race, he was endorsed by Network for Public Education (NPE) Action. Dr. Diane Ravitch has called him "a valiant fighter for public schools in Los Angeles." For links to his blogs, please visit www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com. Opinions are his own.