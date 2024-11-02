 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
General News    H2'ed 11/2/24

The 2024 US Presidential Election - A global perspective

(Page 1 of 1 pages)   12 comments

Irene Fowler
Crown
Crown
(Image by Pixabay: Macou)   Details   DMCA

The US sits at the pinnacle of global power and influence. To think of sitting out the 2024 US presidential election is to abdicate one's responsibilities as a fellow global citizen and caretaker of the earth's bounty and largesse - since the regressive US Republican Party is steeped in climate-science denial.

As Trump further descends into pure, dangerous. unstoppable madness, on an hourly basis, the potential fallout of his wicked proclivities and malignant narcissism terrifies the global community as both he and Vance, goad their gullible, robotic, supporters into violence.

The global ripple effects of widespread mania breaking out and gaining the ascendancy in the US, a nation awash in military-grade fire arms, are unfathomable and beggars the imagination. If America fails in upholding democratic leadership, stability and values, as a beacon of the free world, then for all intents and purposes, it is lights out for democratic rule writ large. It would also open the gate for the apocalyptic pale horse of climate-change-planetary-upheaval to have free rein, reigning over universal chaos and death.

If there were any lingering doubts as to Trump's sanity, morality and bona-fides, they should be urgently dispelled, in light of his recent appalling performances (alarmingly passing for grave and weighty political discourse/persuasion), as he sinisterly closes out his pitiful, pesky presidential campaign.

The depraved words and actions that freely flow from the wounded, enfeebled, garbage-spewing, wanna be dictator/king/emperor that Trump is and has always been, are not only universally offensive, but chilling to the bone.

Instances of which include, resolutely refusing to disavow racist/dehumanising remarks directed at the island of Puerto Rico and its latino inhabitants, by a comic green-lighted by his campaign. issuing a public death threat to an open critic of his leadership, in the person of Liz Cheyne. an erstwhile Republican Party stalwart and most recently, sickingly simulating a sex-act at an event, crowning his presidential run. This supremely vulgar abomination was done infront of the whole world. Howbeit, his shameful conduct elicited apologies to the international community from outraged, moral, well-meaning US citizens. Their condemnation thankfully portrays that all is not lost.

As a member of the global community pondering the possibility of a Trump victory due to eligible US voters, choosing not to vote - my heart sinks. This scenario would make the present widespread monumental human need, pale in comparison, to the unmitigated horrors a second Trump presidency would unleash on the whole world. We in Africa are undeserving of and unprepared to deal with the fallout of a Trump Administration egged on by self-serving, lily-livered enablers. One only needs to reflect on his gross and cruel mismanagement of the Covid pandemic. It will be recalled that he was responsible for hundreds of thousands preventable Covid deaths of his compatriots, whom he was sworn to serve and protect. The sad tragedy of epic proportions, represents the tip of the iceberg of Trump's myriad, multifaceted abject failings, as a human being, a man and a US president.

A vote for the Harris/Walz ticket is a vote for democracy, common decency and the dignity of all mankind. At every turn, vice president Harris and Tim Walz display positive human qualities, which will at least stave-off the total universal cataclysm, a flawed, callous and inequitable calcfied-world-system, would rapidly engender, under the iron boot of a heartless, unethical, Trump/Vance Administration.

Eligible US voters should be encouraged not to let the perfect be the enemy of the good. As members of the human race and co-heirs of planet earth, we have a shared responsibility for one another. Non-participation in the 2024 'mother of all elections,' flies in the face of the parable of the good Samaritan, which answers the question: "Who is my neighbour?" (Luke 10: 29-37) The parable also underscores the biblical admonition that states - to whom much is given, much is required.

(Article changed on Nov 02, 2024 at 8:03 PM EDT)

(Article changed on Nov 02, 2024 at 8:25 PM EDT)

(Article changed on Nov 03, 2024 at 2:09 PM EST)

Nigerian International lawyer (LL.M Harvard),based in Lagos, Nigeria. My career spans the United Nations Geneva, Switzerland (World Health Organization, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees), Nigerian energy sector(Shell Petroleum,
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Anton Grambihler

(Member since Feb 22, 2007)
  New Content

A vote for Harris/Walz ticket is a vote for continued USA support of Genocide. Vote Jill Stein for peace!


Submitted on Monday, Nov 4, 2024 at 2:12:25 PM

Irene Fowler

(Member since Sep 24, 2019)
Reply to Anton Grambihler:   New Content

"If wishes were horses, beggars would ride."

I wish all wars would end.

Thanks for the omment.

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 5, 2024 at 6:46:14 AM

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011)
Reply to Anton Grambihler:   New Content

A vote for Jill Stein in any swing state is a vote for the genocide of humanity and the destruction of the Biosphere - if it tips the election to Trump.

An understanding of DJT's psychology makes this obvious should not be ignored.

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 5, 2024 at 11:22:55 AM

Anton Grambihler

(Member since Feb 22, 2007)
Reply to Blair Gelbond:   New Content

The people need to wake up and stop voting for the 2 parties that ignore "We The People" until they want your vote!

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 5, 2024 at 1:27:36 PM

(Member since Sep 8, 2011)
  New Content

"A vote for the Harris/Walz ticket is a vote for democracy, common decency and the dignity of all mankind. At every turn, vice president Harris and Tim Walz display positive human qualities, which will at least stave-off the total universal cataclysm..."

I agree that Harris and Walz are demonstrating very positive human qualities. I also agree that, if there is to be a massive collapse in our foreseeable future (and it seems that this is inevitable), Harris is the being who can help all of us prepare and endure/

But there's a rub. Actually, we can hope that a vote for Harris/Walz will fulfill these ideals. Let's not put the cart before the horse. The promise will need to be realized - and this will involve holding their feet to the fire.

It appears that the U.S./West is run by the MIC, and it's not just about Gaza. There are much larger fish on the fryer. For the most part, the American public has no clue about this covert layer.

How Harris will handle this extraordinarily dominant force remains to be seen.

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 5, 2024 at 1:25:44 PM

Irene Fowler

(Member since Sep 24, 2019)
Reply to Blair Gelbond:   New Content

Blair, I am just trying to process the Trump victory and what this has wrought on the earth. I am gutted. For starters he will hand Ukraine over to Putin, his puppet master and fellow degenerate. He will also green light the psychopath Netinyahu to 'finish off' Gaza. (His son-in-law can then oversee the development and marketing of the Trump family Gaza Strip Riviera).

We are in deep **** I can't believe it has come to this. To add insult to injury, the keys of the planet have been handed over to a diaper-clad malevolent toddler.

Sadly, it is apparent that many of your compatriots need to journey into the light.

Well we did our best.

God bless us all. I am gutted.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 6, 2024 at 6:18:22 AM

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011)
Reply to Irene Fowler:   New Content

Thank you, Irene.

I believe that this, too, is a manifestation of God's Grace, God's love.

I have felt for a long time that our notions about Divinity are just too small. If you will, too simplistic.

That which we refer to as God (which after all, is the word "dog" spelled backwards!) is relentless in wanting humans to evolve and grow.

Our notions of suffering (to be clear I don't like to suffer!) are also too small.

Birth often involves suffering but has a miraculous outcome.

We all need to be born, like a butterfly from a caterpillar's cocoon, from the outworn notions and behaviors we still harbor. Living Spirit is infinite and far, far beyond any of the containers we humans have held it in, such as religion.

I see religions like training wheels. At some point we are ready to ride without them, and when that moment comes, we are ready to "put the pedal to the metal" and let our balance move us forward with the wind of Grace at our back.

Our own suffering and witnessing of the mass suffering ahead can awaken us, softening our hearts by burning though the unconscious greed, fear and denial that now divide us.

Benjamin Franklin: "Whatever hurts, instructs." And man, will we be hurtin'.

The mirror will be held up for all of us. We will see the ghouls and goblins of the haunted house - and we will be haunted and terrified.

It is time to embrace the fact that, as Manly P. Hall writes:

"He who knows not that the Prince of Darkness is the other face of the King of Light knows not me."

The love of the Infinite is vast.

And now we must grieve.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 6, 2024 at 1:25:43 PM

(Member since Sep 8, 2011)
  New Content

As feelings of devastation begin to arise and numbness fades,

A few thoughts:

You get the implications of has just occurred (they are beginning to unfold for me).

At a time like this, religion can be a great solace and comforter.

And a solid rock to hold onto amidst the waves crashing onto the shore.

Training wheels or not, we should keep them on at a time like this. Spirituality is needed more now than ever.

As well as the willingness to self-soothe and be there for others,

Your wisdom, compassion, and articulateness will be needed now and going forward - more than ever.

It is a time for grieving and, for me - being willing to open to a higher purpose in all this.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 7, 2024 at 9:37:58 AM

Irene Fowler

(Member since Sep 24, 2019)
Reply to Blair Gelbond:   New Content

"It is a time for grieving and, for me - being willing to open to a higher purpose in all this."

On point! Thank you for encouraging me to stay focused, resolute and above all - spiritually minded.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 7, 2024 at 1:08:46 PM

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011)
Reply to Irene Fowler:   New Content

It is my pleasure, my dear.

I'm working on creating space in my own being for the grief and devastation - and not giving into to the temptation to "spiritually bypass."

At the same time, I'm picturing Living Spirit playing a long game - in terms of the learning lessons coming up for humanity.

I do feel we all have entered a period of "planetary hospice." I have long had the sense that there would be a massive collapse by 2040. This, I believe will speed it up considerably. Oh Whelp! Hang on for the Ride! Prepare for what is to come.

But to prepare for death - on whatever level it happens - even the death of a cherished hope, can help us evolve: can help us move beyond the ego and into the True Self. And into our God connection. I've always appreciated the idea that we can use every experience as grist for the mill of our awakening.

Now is a time we all will need each other more than ever. And a time to bring forth our compassion, love and wisdom - in service to all.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 7, 2024 at 2:14:24 PM

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011)
Reply to Irene Fowler:   New Content

The Indian Poet-Saint Kabir:

Friend, hope for the Guest while you are alive.
Jump into experience while you are alive!
Think . . . and think . . . while you are alive.
What you call "salvation" belongs to the time before death.

If you don't break your ropes while you're alive,
do you think ghosts will do it after?

The idea that the soul will rejoin with the ecstatic
just because the body is rotten--
that is all fantasy.
What is found now is found then.
If you find nothing now,
you will simply end up with an empty apartment in the City of Death.

If you make love with the divine now,

in the next life you will have the face of satisfied desire.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 7, 2024 at 2:20:27 PM

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011)
Reply to Irene Fowler:   New Content

The Waking

"This shaking keeps me steady. I should know."

Theodore Roethke

I wake to sleep and take my waking slow.
I feel my fate in what I cannot fear.
I learn by going where I have to go.

We think by feeling. What is there to know?
I hear my being dance from ear to ear.
I wake to sleep, and take my waking slow.

Of those so close beside me, which are you?
God bless the Ground! I shall walk softly there,
And learn by going where I have to go.

Light takes the Tree; but who can tell us how?
The lowly worm climbs up a winding stair;
I wake to sleep, and take my waking slow.

Great Nature has another thing to do
To you and me; so take the lively air,
And, lovely, learn by going where to go.

This shaking keeps me steady. I should know.
What falls away is always. And is near.
I wake to sleep and take my waking slow.
I learn by going where I have to go.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 7, 2024 at 2:22:01 PM

