The 18 Year Land Cycle is Coming Right on Time and May be Worse than the Last One in 2008



18 Year Land Cycles

The 18 year land cycle is starting right on time. 2026 will be the nadir of it, like 2008 was the last nadir, though the bottom may take a couple more years just like last time. This is so well known there are entire businesses devoted to profiting from it: Click Here

It has a deep academic history too, perhaps best explained by the late Mason Gaffney, who predicted the last land crash in early 2008: Click Here

Videos, like this one on Fred Harrison's channel, explain the cycles in ways that are a lot more fun than living through the cycles themselves: Click Here

Georgists have known about the cycle for over 100 years, but people still don't believe it, or maybe just don't want to. "It's hard to make someone believe something when his paycheck depends on him not knowing that something." - Upton Sinclair.