Thanksgiving Day / Black Friday Eve 2025 (sonnet)



dj rides the hot air again

(Image by John Hawkins) Details DMCA



There's so much to be thankful for, in yet another bountiful year.

Take the fat, stuffed, overcooked turkey in the White House (please!)

sparing itself the bad news, handing out a white meat reprieve.

Headlines that proclaimed, DJ seen as aligned with bad boy Bubba

had all the petting pundits and wanky wits of late-night TV

positing master-slave dialectics and spitting images of choking chickens.

But wait, they'd say, the plot thickens:

The guy they are calling Bubba is really Bibi.

Melania who was just a kid at the time when they met

is terrified that Donald may now overcompensate,

as he is wont to do at the drop of a hat,

And blow up fat f*ck Kim while he's asleep in bed.

DJ should be tragically beaten to death, gain-of-function style, until he cries.

Meantime, we stare him down, look him straight in his Sodom eyes.