Thank you for giving, for caring, for being a beacon of hope & MORE

THANK YOU for giving of yourself. I want to take time to personally thank each of you on this list who worked for human rights and for a just and sustainable planet. Tens of thousands of you receive my emails and I have personally met the vast majority and know that you care and act and give of yourself daily. Please take care of yourself, rest and recharge frequently. Keep the hope alive. Standing with oppressed people is a marathon not a sprint. Do take time to appreciate your own contribution. Khalil Gibran summed up the beauty of giving eloquently in his book "The Prophet"

One day, when picketing the White House in opposition to the Vietnam war, a journalist asked A.J. Muste: "Why do you demonstrate in the rain? Do you think you will change the country this way?" "No," replied Muste, "I don't do this to change the country. I do this so the country doesn't change me."

Action is indeed the best antidote to despair and we at the Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability are very lucky to be building and acting. Here is a short video about our work

As people of Gaza are herded from one tiny area to another (see) to be bombed in this other place and the daily massacres are well documented even by Israeli soldiers themselves, the erasure of Gaza is ongoing and now in the West Bank where I live. Thousands were in Chicago protesting the US government's key role in the ongoing genocide. Around the world. protests continue to grow and we in Palestine are grateful for this ongoing giving. So again we are thankful for your caring and giving of yourselves.

How destructive/toxic is the impact of the Zionist lobby on US politics (both Republican and Democratic) and why it must be challenged by good people? I updated a text I wrote including new and relevant information. By contrast, people globally are mobilizing like we did with Apartheid South Africa via actions including Boycotts, Divestments, and Sanctions (see bdsmovement.net).

So while many work to continue colonization, wars, and division, we collectively light candles in the darkness and provide hope. You/we are millions of lights making a difference. So again thank you for giving, for caring, for being a beacon of hope. We welcome you to visit us in Palestine.

Stay Human and keep Palestine alive

