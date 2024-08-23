 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 8/23/24

Thank you for giving, for caring, for being a beacon of hope & MORE

By Dr. Mazin Qumsiyeh  Posted by Peter Barus
THANK YOU for giving of yourself. I want to take time to personally thank each of you on this list who worked for human rights and for a just and sustainable planet. Tens of thousands of you receive my emails and I have personally met the vast majority and know that you care and act and give of yourself daily. Please take care of yourself, rest and recharge frequently. Keep the hope alive. Standing with oppressed people is a marathon not a sprint. Do take time to appreciate your own contribution. Khalil Gibran summed up the beauty of giving eloquently in his book "The Prophet"

One day, when picketing the White House in opposition to the Vietnam war, a journalist asked A.J. Muste: "Why do you demonstrate in the rain? Do you think you will change the country this way?" "No," replied Muste, "I don't do this to change the country. I do this so the country doesn't change me."

Action is indeed the best antidote to despair and we at the Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability are very lucky to be building and acting. Here is a short video about our work

As people of Gaza are herded from one tiny area to another (see) to be bombed in this other place and the daily massacres are well documented even by Israeli soldiers themselves, the erasure of Gaza is ongoing and now in the West Bank where I live. Thousands were in Chicago protesting the US government's key role in the ongoing genocide. Around the world. protests continue to grow and we in Palestine are grateful for this ongoing giving. So again we are thankful for your caring and giving of yourselves.

How destructive/toxic is the impact of the Zionist lobby on US politics (both Republican and Democratic) and why it must be challenged by good people? I updated a text I wrote including new and relevant information. By contrast, people globally are mobilizing like we did with Apartheid South Africa via actions including Boycotts, Divestments, and Sanctions (see bdsmovement.net).

So while many work to continue colonization, wars, and division, we collectively light candles in the darkness and provide hope. You/we are millions of lights making a difference. So again thank you for giving, for caring, for being a beacon of hope. We welcome you to visit us in Palestine.

Stay Human and keep Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay
 

Peter Barus

"What becomes possible, soon becomes necessary: invention is the mother of necessity"
       -- Peter Barus

A. J. Muste was part of my Quaker community when I was a kid. I think it was he who said: "There's no way to peace. Peace IS the way."

When Haiphong harbor was bombed, in the middle of the Cape May Conference, all those Quakers chartered a bus and went to DC to give the politicians an earful. They kept us at intern's length; nothing like more recent years, when they put the Quakers on the list of terrorist groups and started raiding them before the conventions in '04, if memory serves.

There are probably still people in jail from those times, who gave up their future on principle.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 23, 2024 at 6:30:53 PM

