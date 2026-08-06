Thailand's community-led HIV revolution is powered by #PutPeopleFirst



Community-led health service delivery model gives beacon of hope

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As the world grapples with the final stretch toward the 2030 goal of ending AIDS as a public health threat, Thailand's Key Population-Led Health Services (KPLHS) delivery model stands out as a beacon of innovation, equity, and proven impact.

Dr Nittaya Phanuphak, Executive Director of the Institute of HIV Research and Innovation (IHRI) Thailand, posed a pointed question to global health leaders, policymakers, and advocates: Do you know why community-led health services for HIV key populations are critically vital?

Her answer, rooted in more than two decades of pioneering work in Thailand's HIV response, underscores a fundamental shift from top-down, facility-centric models to people-centred, rights-based approaches that place affected communities at the heart of service design and delivery.

Dr Phanuphak was among the opening keynote speakers of an 26th International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2026) Affiliated Independent Event organised by CNS and partners under the banner #RethinkRebuildRise and #PutPeopleFirst to end AIDS and TB in next 54 months (by 2030),

KPLHS bridge the gap that conventional health systems cannot

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