 
Login/Register Login | Register
527 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 11 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 5/6/25

Texas Pols Think They Get To Control Speech. Nope.

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Thomas Knapp
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp

Newseum 5 Freedoms 1st Amendment.
Newseum 5 Freedoms 1st Amendment.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: dbking)   Details   Source   DMCA
Bing search results inform me that women from Texas seeking abortion-inducing drugs can likely get them through Whole Woman's Health of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Why on Earth would I care about that, or want to tell you about it? I'm not a woman, I'm not from Texas, I don't happen to know any women from Texas whom I also know to be seeking medication-induced abortions, and I doubt that any such women would need my help finding the above information anyway.

BUT!

Texas's legislature, the Electronic Frontier Foundation reports, may soon pass SB 2880/HB 5510, which would make it illegal to "provide information on the method for obtaining an abortion-inducing drug" to women in Texas.

I publish my columns to the Internet (as do many of the newspapers which choose to publish them).

The Internet is, I understand, accessible from Texas.

If the new law passes, this column will remain accessible to Texan women in violation of it, theoretically exposing me to both criminal and civil liability.

So, notice to future Texas law enforcement agents and litigious busybodies:

Bring it.

From my viewpoint, this isn't about abortion at all. I don't consider it my job to advise women on whether, or how, to obtain one. In fact, I'm somewhat sympathetic to some moral arguments (though not laws) against doing so.

It's also clearly not about the "sanctity of life" where Texas's government is concerned. That regime has arguably executed more than one innocent prisoner, and last year governor Greg Abbott pardoned actual, convicted, unrepentant murderer Daniel Perry to "own the libs." These people don't care about "life" per se; they just care about scoring points with their political base.

What it's about is your right to discuss whatever you please, however you please, whenever you please. That right just isn't negotiable. There are no circumstances under, nor any subject upon which, the Texas legislature gets to infringe upon or prohibit its exercise in any way, shape, manner, or form.

At least not without a fight.

So, Texas politicians, here's your chance to show yourselves for who you really are yet again: Pass that evil law and issue a warrant for my arrest or get one of your toadies to file suit against me (or both).

I won't back down -- in fact, I won't be ABLE to. As soon as I publish this column at the Garrison Center's web site and submit it to newspapers, I'll also publish it to a blockchain-based medium from which I can't delete it.

If you agree with what I have to say, please join me in spreading the word. Fortunately, I suspect the courts will nix SB 2880/HB 5510 long before Texas's tyrants get around to us.

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Knapp Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Related Topic(s): Abortion; Free Speech; Free Speech Censored; Free Speech Online; Texas Politics, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Big Question About the UN Security Council's Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

2020: I'm So Sick of Superlatives

America Doesn't Have Presidential Debates, But It Should

Hypocrisy Alert: Republicans Agreed with Ocasio-Cortez Until About One Minute Ago

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

The Nunes Memo Only Partially "Vindicates" Trump, But it Fully Indicts the FBI and the FISA Court

Comments

The time limit for entering new comments on this article has expired.

This limit can be removed. Our paid membership program is designed to give you many benefits, such as removing this time limit. To learn more, please click here.

No comments

 

Tell A Friend