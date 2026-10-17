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Life Arts    H2'ed 10/17/26  

Tesla’s So-Called “First Flying Car” Enters Crowded Airspace

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments, In Series: Flying!
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Meryl Ann Butler
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Klein Vision's AirCar in flight, still from Youtube video
Klein Vision's AirCar in flight, still from Youtube video
(Image by Klein Vision’)   Details   DMCA

Tesla’s long-awaited airborne Roadster made a spectacular live-streamed entrance on Oct 15, under the cloak of night. It blasted off like an orgasmic rocket and landed in a cloud of smoke at SpaceX’s rocket-engine testing facility in McGregor, Texas. The YouTube recording surpassed six million views by its second day online. Production is planned for 2028.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Tesla engineering executive Lars Moravy called the Roadster the world’s first flying car.

Impressive? Certainly.

But “first”?

Not so fast, Lars—you’re actually in the rearview mirror.

Musk and company are flying into crowded airspace. Other inventors have been soaring up there for decades.

Some of those airborne vehicles are old enough to qualify for senior discounts.

Smoke and Nighttime Drama

Tesla certainly knows how to stage an entrance. Framed by sweeping lights against the night sky, its Roadster launches, twists through the air, and lands with a flourish in a cloud of smoke. Another sequence shows it clearing a lineup of vehicles as it rotates mid-flight.

It’s an automotive aerobatics show. With lots of smoke.

And maybe mirrors.

But where can it actually take us?

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Meryl Ann Butler is an award-winning artist, author, educator, and Managing Editor of OpEdNews, where her articles and other contributions have received more than 4.5 million views. She has written for OpEdNews since 2004 and has been Managing (more...)
 

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Series: "Flying!"

First Mass Produced Flying Car Takes Off! (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 12/28/2025
The Flying Car of the Future has Arrived (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 07/06/2021
Terminal Bliss (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 01/08/2009
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