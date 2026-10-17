Tesla’s So-Called “First Flying Car” Enters Crowded Airspace



Klein Vision's AirCar in flight, still from Youtube video

(Image by Klein Vision’) Details DMCA



Tesla’s long-awaited airborne Roadster made a spectacular live-streamed entrance on Oct 15, under the cloak of night. It blasted off like an orgasmic rocket and landed in a cloud of smoke at SpaceX’s rocket-engine testing facility in McGregor, Texas. The YouTube recording surpassed six million views by its second day online. Production is planned for 2028.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Tesla engineering executive Lars Moravy called the Roadster the world’s first flying car.

Impressive? Certainly.

But “first”?

Not so fast, Lars—you’re actually in the rearview mirror.

Musk and company are flying into crowded airspace. Other inventors have been soaring up there for decades.

Some of those airborne vehicles are old enough to qualify for senior discounts.

Smoke and Nighttime Drama

Tesla certainly knows how to stage an entrance. Framed by sweeping lights against the night sky, its Roadster launches, twists through the air, and lands with a flourish in a cloud of smoke. Another sequence shows it clearing a lineup of vehicles as it rotates mid-flight.

It’s an automotive aerobatics show. With lots of smoke.

And maybe mirrors.

But where can it actually take us?

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).