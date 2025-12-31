Terror strikes Homs Mosque as Syria crackdowns on ISIS and armed militia

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

A wave of volatile security events has swept across Syria recently, highlighting the fragility of the peace one year into the post-Assad era. While the new administration celebrates significant counter-terrorism victories-- including the high-profile arrest of a top ISIS leader-- a deadly bombing in Homs has renewed fears of sectarian violence and insurgency.

Tragedy in Homs: Deadly Mosque Bombing On Friday afternoon, tragedy struck the central city of Homs.

An explosion ripped through the Imam Ali bin Abi Talib Mosque in the Wadi al-Dahab district during Friday prayers, killing at least eight civilians and injuring 18 others, according to the Syrian Ministry of Health. Survivors described a chaotic scene of panic and carnage. One witness, who was praying on a chair due to health issues, told reporters: "Between the call to prayer and the Iqama, a massive explosion shook the western side of the mosque. The sound was so intense I lost hearing in my right ear. When you see martyrs and blood in a house of God, the horror is indescribable."

The witness added a poignant reflection on the country's state: "We thought we had finally reached safety and security, but not even houses of worship are safe."

Claim of Responsibility

While initial investigations by the Ministry of Interior were ongoing, a group calling itself "Saraya Ansar al-Sunna" (Brigades of the Supporters of the Sunnah) claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement released on Telegram late Friday. The group, which emerged following the collapse of the Assad regime in late 2024, stated they detonated improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in coordination with another militant faction. They disputed the official casualty count, claiming 40 people were killed or wounded, and denied that the target was a mosque belonging to "Sunni people," implying a sectarian motive against the specific congregation in the Wadi al-Dahab neighborhood. This group had previously claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing at the Mar Elias Church in Damascus in June 2025, which killed 22 people-- the first major terror attack following the fall of the previous regime.

High-Value Targets: The Anti-ISIS Offensive

The attack in Homs occurred less than 24 hours after a major victory for Syrian security forces. At dawn on Thursday, authorities announced the capture of a senior ISIS commander in the Rif Dimashq governorate. Brigadier General Ahmed Al-Dalati, Commander of Internal Security in Rif Dimashq, confirmed the operation was a coordinated effort involving Syrian specialized units, General Intelligence, and the US-led International Coalition. "The operation resulted in the arrest of the terrorist organization's leader in Damascus-- the so-called 'Wali of Damascus'-- known as Abu Omar Tabiya, along with several aides," Al-Dalati stated. Security forces confiscated suicide belts and military-grade weaponry during the raid in Moadamiyet al-Sham, near the capital.

Escalation Following Palmyra Attack

These operations are part of a broader surge in counter-terrorism activity following a deadly incident on December 13, where an ISIS ambush near Palmyra resulted in the deaths of three US personnel (two soldiers and a translator) and Syrian security forces. In retaliation, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on December 20 that it had struck over 70 targets across central Syria, killing at least five ISIS operatives. The security sweep has been extensive. The Syrian Ministry of Interior also reported the killing of the "Wali of Hauran" (southern Syria) just hours before the Homs bombing, alongside operations targeting sleeper cells in Aleppo. Transitional Justice: Releases and Arrests As the new Syrian administration-- led by President Ahmed Al-Sharaa-- battles terrorism, it is also navigating the complex legacy of the ousted Assad regime.

Releasing the Innocent

On Friday, authorities in the coastal province of Latakia released 70 former regime soldiers. The state-run Al-Ikhbariya channel reported that these detainees were cleared after investigations proved they were not involved in war crimes. Officials indicated this is merely the "first batch" of releases expected in the coming period, signaling a move toward reconciliation for low-level conscripts.

Hunting the Guilty

Conversely, border security remains on high alert for fleeing high-ranking officials. On Friday night, border guards arrested 12 individuals attempting to cross illegally into Lebanon near Tel Kalakh. According to the Ministry of Defense, the group included officers linked to the "defunct regime," including a colonel. They have been transferred to specialized authorities for prosecution. This comes amidst reports that numerous former regime operatives have attempted to flee to Lebanon since the government's collapse in December 2024.

Political Fallout and International Reaction

