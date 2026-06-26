 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 5 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 6/26/26  

Term Limits? OK, But Here's How To Do Them Right

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment

Thomas Knapp
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp

Signs of Madison's Tea Party: 'Term limits'
Signs of Madison's Tea Party: 'Term limits'
(Image by cometstarmoon from flickr)   Details   DMCA
it goes, but seldom a month goes by without the notion of "term limits" popping up in the American political discussion.

At the moment -- and since Sheldon Whitehouse proposed legislation for it in 2023 -- that discussion has mostly revolved around the Supreme Court, whose justices remain in office, according to the Constitution, "during good Behaviour," generally understood as "for life absent impeachment or voluntary retirement." Whitehouse wants non-renewable 18-year terms.

Really, though, term limits are a perpetual panacea.

Congressional candidates talk about them a lot -- usually when promising to serve no more than X terms in the US House of Representatives, and right up to the point where they decide to seek their X+1th terms "due to popular demand."

The president is already limited to two four-year terms. That limit required a constitutional amendment to implement, as would House or Senate term limits and, arguably, Supreme Court term limits. Some would like to see the presidential version changed to a single six-year term.

I'm skeptical that term limits, as envisioned by their promoters, would do much to restrain or improve the quality of government, and as a political matter their opponents aren't wrong when they point out that "we already have term limits, they're called elections."

At the state level, in Missouri, I watched what happened after legislative term limits became law. Instead of one person sitting in a state house or senate seat forever, we got a "ladder and rope" system with politicians climbing the ladder from local office all the way to state senate (and possibly the executive branch), term-limiting out and moving up to the next rungs, while throwing down ropes and pulling hand-selected proteges behind them and into the offices they vacated. Different faces, same ideas ... and a more difficult system for outsiders to break into at all than if vacated seats became "open" in any real sense.

But if we want to give term limits a real try, I have some ideas on the matter.

First, the limit should be one term.

Second, the term should be fairly short -- say, two years.

Third, once a person has been elected to a particular office, that person becomes ineligible for election to any other office, and for employment by any branch of the government in question ... ever, for life.

That may sound extreme, but let's look at the impact on the federal government (because it happens to be so, I'm treating local, state, and federal governments as separate governments), and include cabinet appointees and Supreme Court justices (even though they're appointed rather than elected).

That comes to 561 people (435 US Representatives, 100 US Senators, one president, one vice-president, 15 cabinet secretaries, and nine Supreme Court justices).

With a population of 340 million, the US could fill each of those offices about 610,000 times. Single two-year terms and lifetime bans afterward wouldn't lead to a labor shortage.

What it WOULD lead to is more difficulty building perpetual political machines and an entrenched political class.

Which is why politicians would hate it.

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Knapp Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Related Topic(s): Election Reform Term Limits, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Big Question About the UN Security Council's Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

2020: I'm So Sick of Superlatives

Murder On The High Seas: Trump May Be Immune, But Are His Co-Conspirators?

America Doesn't Have Presidential Debates, But It Should

Hypocrisy Alert: Republicans Agreed with Ocasio-Cortez Until About One Minute Ago

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

Comments

The time limit for entering new comments on this article has expired.

This limit can be removed. Our paid membership program is designed to give you many benefits, such as removing this time limit. To learn more, please click here.

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments

Anton Grambihler

Become a Fan
(Member since Feb 22, 2007), 2 fans, 6 articles, 1 quicklinks, 1450 comments, 10 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content
More important than Term Limits, is an amendment to restrict donations and advertisements for a candidate. If you are not eligible to vote for a candidate, you should not be allowed to contribute or advertise for or against that candidate.

Submitted on Friday, Jul 3, 2026 at 8:34:50 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend