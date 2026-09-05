Tell the Forest Service: Don't Pave America's Roadless National Forests

Building roads into federal lands so they can extract from them whatever they want is nothing short of horrifying to me and incredibly depressing. I feel helpless and verging on hopeless as I observe how the environment is being raped and exploited for profit by those in power while the public stands by. It was always trending that way under previous administrations but now there is no hiding behind wishy-washy environmental policies that pretend to be environmentally sensitive while sucking up to extractive industry. We are facing environmental catastrophe. The world view that enables this catastrophe to unfold is anathema to me and I fear for the future of our descendants.