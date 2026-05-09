 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 5/9/26  

Ted Turner: 24 Hours That Changed The News World

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Thomas Knapp
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp

CNN Logo
CNN Logo
(Image by FLC from flickr)   Details   DMCA
be signing off until the world ends," Ted Turner said in 1980, just before the launch of his latest media venture. "We'll be on, and we will cover the end of the world, live, and that will be our last event."

Turner died on May 6 at 87. The world hasn't ended yet, nor has his project, Cable News Network, but the latter changed the former in a big way.

If you're too young to remember the pre-CNN era, trying to describe it feels like pulling a fish out of water and showing it a non-aquatic landscape:

On television, "the news" was generally broadcast twice a day, morning and evening, in half-hour local and half-hour national/world shows. Morning network shows included short news segments between entertainment content. Truly earth-shaking events might call for "SPECIAL BULLETIN" interruptions.

Radio stations often carried very short "top of the hour" news updates between their other programming, but prior to CNN Radio (launched at the same time as CNN's cable television news channel) there were no "24-hour news" stations.

About half of the American population cared enough about "the news" to subscribe to a daily newspaper, delivered to their front porches each morning or evening. Such newspapers -- apart from a few big-city publications -- tended to be very local in focus, with perhaps a smattering of national stories from wire services like Associated Press and United Press International. USA Today, the first really intentionally "national" newspaper, launched two years after CNN.

At the time of CNN's launch, about one in five US households subscribed to cable television. Three years later, that number had doubled and eventually approached 90% (streaming options have dragged it down, but the percentage remains higher than in pre-CNN days).

Since CNN's launch, "the news" has gone from short daily feeds covering pre-deadline events to 24/7/365 real-time coverage of far more things, in far more detail, by numerous and varied outlets.

In theory, that should make the public much better informed than we used to be. We can know more OF what's happened, and know more ABOUT what's happened.

In reality, I'm not sure our attention to important facts about important events has really increased.

The 24-hour news environment seems far richer in sensationalism, pearl-clutching, and outrage bait than in useful information about the important stuff.

Former football star leads police on low-speed chase in a Bronco.

One movie star's divorcing another movie star and it's getting ugly.

Someone said a bad word on a hot mic.

That's not Ted Turner's fault. It's our fault. CNN and its media children and grandchildren give us what we want to watch, because that's how businesses make money.

That they'll keep showing us whatever keeps us watching isn't news.

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Knapp Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Related Topic(s): CNN; Media-News, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Big Question About the UN Security Council's Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

2020: I'm So Sick of Superlatives

Hypocrisy Alert: Republicans Agreed with Ocasio-Cortez Until About One Minute Ago

America Doesn't Have Presidential Debates, But It Should

Murder On The High Seas: Trump May Be Immune, But Are His Co-Conspirators?

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend