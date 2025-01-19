 
Login/Register Login | Register
312 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 1/19/25

Techno-Feudalism and the End of Capitalism as We Know It

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments

Michael Roberts
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Michael Roberts
Become a Fan
  (19 fans)

The concept of techno-feudalism has gained traction in recent years, particularly following the 2008 financial crisis and the subsequent rise of big tech companies like Meta, X and TikTok. This theory, championed by economists like Yanis Varoufakis, posits that we are witnessing the twilight of capitalism as we know it, with a new socio-economic order emerging in its wake. This analysis will explore the key tenets of techno-feudalism, its purported differences from traditional capitalism, and the debate surrounding its validity as a concept.

The Rise of Techno-Feudalism: Techno-feudalism is described as a contemporary socio-economic system where traditional capitalist dynamics are gradually intertwined with or replaced by a new form of digital hierarchy and dependence. In this model, large technology corporations and digital platforms become the new "lords," exerting control over digital spaces, data, and the means of production, control and distribution in the digital economy.

The core argument for techno-feudalism rests on the idea that companies like Google, Amazon, Apple, and Meta (formerly Facebook) have fundamentally altered the economic landscape. These tech giants are seen as modern-day feudal lords, with users cast in the role of "cloud serfs" who produce capital through their data and online activities.

Key Characteristics of Techno-Feudalism

1. Data as the New Land: In this paradigm, cloud computing, big data, and digital platforms are viewed as the "land" of the new era, controlled by tech giants.

2. Algorithmic Control: Techno-feudalism suggests and posits that our individual preferences are no longer our own but are "manufactured" by machine networks, creating a feedback loop that removes individual agency.

3. Monopolistic Power: Tech companies are seen as establishing monopoly positions and using sophisticated data extraction to secure them.

4. Free Labor: For the first time in human history, almost everyone produces for free, often enthusiastically, adding to Big Tech's capital stock. For example, Amazon, Meta and X do not manufacture or create value but appropriate the work and labor of others by providing a rigidly controlled "cloud marketplaces" and spaces where producers sell their goods for prices determined by these big tech companies.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Michael Roberts Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

MICHAEL DERK ROBERTS Small Business Consultant, Editor, and Social Media & Communications Expert, New York Over the past 20 years I've been a top SMALL BUSINESS CONSULTANT and POLITICAL CAMPAIGN STRATEGIST in Brooklyn, New York, running (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Capitalism; Capitalism Failures; Digital; Knowledge Worker, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

October 19, 1983 and The Murder Of Maurice Bishop

Why Black History Is important

Wordsmiths And The Delusional

Blacks Killing Blacks

Black On Black Crime: A Critique

2014 FIFA World Cup: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend