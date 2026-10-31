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OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 10/31/26  

Tax Havens Take Jobs and Revenue from United States and Other Countries

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Joel Joseph
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Take Jobs and Tax Revenue from United States and Other Countries

Joel D. Joseph, Economist

There are many tax havens around the world that have taken jobs and tax revenue from the United States and other countries. These nations have maintained very low tax rates to encourage companies and rich individuals to move there.

The tax haven that has done the most damage to the U.S. economy is Ireland. Ireland’s corporate tax rate in 1995 was forty percent. From 1996 to 2003 Ireland phased in the reduction of its corporate tax rate to 12.5%.

Ireland's GDP per capita multiplied nearly five-fold between 2000 and 2025, surging from $26,335 to over $131,592. According to the World Bank, this explosive trajectory made Ireland one of the richest nations per capita in the world. This has been driven by massive inflows of foreign direct investment and the corporate accounting of multinational technology and pharmaceutical firms.

Today, because of low corporate taxes, more than 90 pharmaceutical companies operate in Ireland, including many of the largest U.S.-based companies. Pfizer, Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie, MSD, Bristol Myers Squibb and Amgen all have significant operations there. Pfizer employs 5,000 workers in Ireland, Eli Lilly 3,700, Johnson & Johnson 6,000, AbbVie, 2,900, Merck, 3,000 and Amgen, 1,250. These pharmaceutical jobs total 21,850.

Ireland has attracted more than €15 billion in biopharmaceutical foreign direct investment over the past decade. How did a country with a population of just over five million become such an important European base for American pharmaceutical industry? Low corporate taxes.

Other Tax Havens

Living standards are high and as of 2019 Bermuda had the 6th-highest GDP per capita in the world. Bermuda’s GDP Per capita is $143,878, slightly higher than Ireland. Both are significantly higher than the U.S. GDP per capita of $90,000.

Bermuda has no personal income tax or consumption tax. A corporate income tax was only introduced in 2025 and applies to multinational enterprises with annual revenues of €750 million. Google, for example, is known to have shifted over $10 billion in revenue to its Bermuda subsidiary using the Double Irish and Dutch Sandwich tax avoidance strategies, reducing its 2011 tax liability by $2 billion.

The Double Irish tax loophole is a strategy that allows multinational companies to significantly reduce their tax liabilities by routing profits through Irish subsidiaries. This complex arrangement involves two Irish companies, one holding intellectual property and the other conducting operations, enabling firms to avoid substantial taxes on non-U.S. profits.

The Dutch Sandwich tax strategy: the Dutch tax code allows royalty payments to be made to several offshore tax havens (like Bermuda), without incurring Dutch taxes. Companies like Google reportedly saved billions in taxes by using this strategy, with Google avoiding taxes on $23 billion in 2017.

The Bermuda Black Hole refers to a tax avoidance scheme where multinational companies route untaxed profits to Bermuda, effectively avoiding taxation in their home countries. Large numbers of leading international insurance companies operate in Bermuda. More than 10,000 international companies are currently registered with the Registrar of Companies in Bermuda, most of which hold no office space or employees and only use Bermuda as a mailing address.

Other tax havens include Monaco, the Isle of Man and the Cayman Islands. They all have become wealthy because of their low tax rates. For example, the Isle of Man, a British Crown Dependency located between England and Ireland, has a per capital GDP of $90,000, while the United Kingdom’s GDP per capita is only $61,000.

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