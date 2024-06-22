 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts

Tarot and Catholic Spirituality: Let Me Read Your Cards!

(Page 1 of 2 pages)
Tarot Cards | Psychic | 110925-2334-jikatu
(Image by jikatu from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Believe it or not, even though I'm a Catholic liberation theologian, I've also become Tarot card reader. And this despite the teachings of my beloved meditation mentor, Eknath Easwaran, who always characterized Tarot as "Terror Cards."

In fact (pace Sri Easwaran), it's much more focused than that. I'm now using my ability to read Tarot as a fund-raising project for an impoverished women's cooperative in Guanacaste, Costa Rica.

Let me address all that by first explaining my understanding of Tarot cards. Then I'll show you how Tarot fits in with Catholic theology and my fund-raising project. Finally, I'll issue an invitation to read your cards.

My Introduction to Tarot

To begin with, I was introduced to Tarot during a year-long sabbatical that my family spent in Spain. There in Andalusia, I unexpectedly fell in with a group of street musicians and gypsies. Most of them made only five or ten dollars a day busking. As self-described troglodytes, they lived in caves without running water or electricity. They explained the cards and their interpretations to me in ways that made me drop my preconceptions and defensiveness. If you're interested, you can read about all that here, here, here, here, here, and here.

In any case, I learned that Tarot cards represent a divinatory tool usually understood as helping "querents" (seekers) answer existential questions connected with work, relationships, anxieties, and what the future might hold. As expressed by Tarot master Joe Monteleone, those consulting the cards typically want to know about getting paid, getting laid, and staying unafraid, so they might reach a happy conclusion of their parade through life.

But as Monteleone insists, Tarot cards are about much more than getting paid, laid, overcoming what makes us afraid. In fact, the 78 cards of the Tarot deck represent a dynamic book about you, me, and anyone who opens the "book." Tarot cards are dynamic because as packets of the universal energy filling the cosmos they meld, tap into and blend with the energy packets of those reading and seeking guidance from the Tarot cards. Put otherwise, like the cards themselves, each of us is a bundle of energy that can select from the deck individual cards addressing our true identities and the granular circumstances of our lives.

Accordingly, the Tarot book is divided into chapters addressing the archetypes just mentioned, as well as spirit, relationships, thoughts, and our physical circumstances such as work, money, and health. All those elements come to light in suits of wands (for spirit and creativity), cups (for relationships), swords (for ideas), and coins (for physical circumstances). Additionally, a final chapter (called "court cards") explores relationships with important others in our lives under images of pages, knights, kings, and queens.

As those images indicate, the relevant cards are replete with references to history, mythologies, sacred scriptures, astrology, and akashic records.

Relative to all that, I've discovered that my background in the classics, history, poetry, and theology has prepared me well for reading Tarot cards. So, I've done it for family members and friends who have recognized (and have helped me see) my ability to interpret card meanings.

In fact, while still in Spain, I did so for two professional readers, who subsequently encouraged me to "go professional." Since returning home, I've even read for my therapist (whom I consider my spiritual director), and she has very generously sent my way several "clients" for whom I've read on ZOOM and SKYPE.

[Oh, and recently during a three-month stay in Florida I read for many absolute strangers poolside at the Regatta Beach Club in Clearwater Beach. (Subsequently, however, I was informed by the Club's authorities that such activity "for monetary gain" was forbidden.)]

What the authorities in Florida didn't understand is that I'm forwarding ALL "monetary gain" to a women's cooperative in Costa Rica. For clarification, here' a flyer I've made to explain my project: click here

As the flyer indicates, our (very poor) Costa Rican friends manufacture simple solar ovens and instruct their neighbors how to make them. They also maintain a large organic garden that provides food for themselves and their neighbors. (By the way, our friends in the co-op find themselves amused that I as a deinstitutionalized priest and theologian should be delving into the occult on their behalf.)

Theological Connections

Next Page  1  |  2

Mike Rivage-Seul


Mike Rivage-Seul is a liberation theologian and former Roman Catholic priest. Retired in 2014, he taught at Berea College in Kentucky for 40 years where he directed Berea's Peace and Social Justice Studies Program.
 

Mike Rivage-Seul

Author
Senior Editor
  New Content

In my next posting, I'll offer an example of how I read Tarot cards. I'll do a reading of Joe Biden's cards as if he asked me about his policies in Gaza.

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 22, 2024 at 4:55:38 PM

Blair Gelbond

Reply to Mike Rivage-Seul:   New Content

Mike,

Would you share a lucid understanding of just how/why this tool works? And what planes of being it taps into?

I would not be surprised if (as Jose Arguelles describes) one of these is the psi field.

Also, do you have a sense of the downside of working with this tool - or its "shadow side?"

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 23, 2024 at 1:57:14 PM

Mike Rivage-Seul

Author
Senior Editor
Reply to Blair Gelbond:   New Content

I''m not completely sure how all of this works. However the explanation I tell myself, Blair, is based on an over-simplified understanding of quantum physics. If everything in the universe and in the universe of universes is energy and light (including consciousness), so are the Tarot cards. So am I as a reader. And so is the querent (seeker asking for a reading). Forming a conscious intention for all three of us (reader, querent, and card deck) to blend with that universal energy while selecting cards yields high probability that cards of significance will be chosen. We're all part of the same field of consciousness.

Additionally, the reader's familiarity with the cards themselves and their connections with symbol (including colors and numerology), myth, history, Kabbalah, astrology, Jungian analysis, religious traditions of all kinds, etc. all enhance and deepen any insights the cards might convey. The same is true for the reader's intuition and willingness to suspend disbelief and excessive intellectual focus.

Like all instruments of this type (including the Bible and other "inspired" books) Tarot can be used negatively, i.e., in ways that contradict its life-favoring nature.

With your highly developed spiritual and mystical sensibilities, perhaps you have a better explanation of how an instrument like this might work and of what its dangers might be.

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 23, 2024 at 3:28:45 PM

Blair Gelbond

Reply to Mike Rivage-Seul:   New Content

Hi Mike,

Your clarification sounds cogent. My guess is that there's more at work as well.

In a very general way, my guess is that the cards involve "transpersonal" levels of our identity.

You might be interested in checking out Jose Arguelles' materials, including Earth Ascending, The Mayan Factor - Path Beyond Technology, Time and the Technosphere - and especially ---

Manifesto for the Noosphere: The Next Stage in the Evolution of Human Consciousness.

*

On another note, I wonder if you might share a reflection in the comment section of Rob Kall's piece, "Netanyahu Is the WORST Person for Jews Since Hitler." (You can search for it if necessary).

I've been involved in a challenging "dialogue/monologue" with another poster who supports Israel's actions in Gaza. I do not see that a real dialogue is possible with this person but have been writing in hopes that something positive may be generated, even for other readers.

Given the rise of authoritarian and fascist tendencies in our world (e.g. the U.S., Russia, China, Hungary, et. al.), it seems imperative that, in whatever small way we can, those of us who perceive these dangerous trends, challenge them and especially the thought-forms that underlie them.

And even beyond this, I would say we are called to penetrate and more deeply understand the psychodynamics that motivate both oppression and denial of same.

We can bring the "sword of fierce compassion" to bear on these conditions...(and practice improving our swordsmanship over time).

My sense is that these trends will only grow stronger as our global society unravels, and ecological and other crises become the order of the day.

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 23, 2024 at 4:12:59 PM

molly cruz

  New Content

I have my own deck and mostly read my own. On top of that, as a born again Christian, I read palms! I've made money for charity doing it too. Such nonsense but it's fascinating and frighteningly spot on. I've discovered second wives, early deaths, fortunes to be made. Ridiculous. Fun too. copy your palm in a copier and send it to me and I'll read yours.

909 Eaton

santa cruz ca

95062

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 23, 2024 at 10:38:54 AM

Mike Rivage-Seul

Author
Senior Editor
Reply to molly cruz:   New Content

Thanks, Molly. Looks like we're pretty much on the same page. Maybe we could exchange a Tarot reading for a palm reading. Let me know what I should focus on for reading your cards.

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 23, 2024 at 11:01:42 AM

molly cruz

Reply to Mike Rivage-Seul:   New Content

Having bragged about being 81 and bouncing around like a teenager,my health took a dive recently and i'm hobbling aaround with s borrowed walker having bounced on my hip, and got somethings going on inside to gross to discuss and on top of it all contracted Chagas from some little bug and drawn negative results from lying tests and finally a positive two years later; concentrate on my health. I can't find a soul in California who knows squat about Chagas and as I got it there, I may just come back for treatment.

All you do is get a clear copy of your lines from copy machine and send them to me!

mm

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 23, 2024 at 10:08:10 PM

Mike Rivage-Seul

Author
Senior Editor
Reply to molly cruz:   New Content

Intriguing, Molly. I'm nearly 84 and have just gone through 2 knee replacements so I can resume (like you) "bouncing around like a teenager." What if I did a reading with the question, "What does Molly need to know about her health?" In exchange, you can read my palm -- an image of which I will send you soon. Looking forward to all of this.

Submitted on Monday, Jun 24, 2024 at 1:46:37 PM

Michael Dewey

"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine
       -- Tom Paine

  New Content

Nice to hear women have Costa Rica Coop making solar powered cookers.

SPIRITUALITY & PERSONAL IDENTITY ?

Who have I been?

Who am I now? Who would I like to be? ?

What's my present situation? What am I caled to embrace? What am I caled to release?

What should I embody? What should I do?

I'm not sure where soul mate is. But am going to have a lot of fun talking sober, (I only have a few shots on the Rocks. Southern Comfort on Rocks, or a few Fire Balls.) with sober Girls, or ladies who don't mind being called Girls.

What does happy photo of Jill and Joe's 45th annie mean?

I've been playing Pual Hipp here on the Mart Bus Bar round about town. "Come on down to the Hall, we gonna bust balls. We're Number 37 and we gonna keep it way. We;re number 37 ans we got something to say."We're Number 37"

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 23, 2024 at 10:45:24 AM

Mike Rivage-Seul

Author
Senior Editor
Reply to Michael Dewey:   New Content

Michael!! I loved "We're # 37!" Love the energy and lyrics. But even better was what came up next on my computer, "Happy Birthday to Me." As an old man, I found that so funny -- and true. Thanks for sharing all that.

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 23, 2024 at 10:57:49 AM

Michael Dewey

"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine
Reply to Mike Rivage-Seul:   New Content

Dank Jewel,

I've been finding 45 a bit funny. Saw Joe and Jill's yesterday. Today a kid in the elevator was looking for unit 045. Not on first floor he said. Unit number is different than 045 on buzzer unit.

Happy Birthday.

Paul Hipp's "2008 Free money in the USA" is not on yt anymore. Am pretty sure I have it down loaded or at least burnt to a DVD. Lately I just pass out USB Drives of play list and last 10 years of News letters. Got a great Native one and Blue Grass to go with 60-70s peace brotherhood rock pride of life DVD. I got a 3 cushion shots video on USB but they only for friends.

Here is a neat little time shot double bank. Double Bank Time Shot I've not made this shot yet.

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 23, 2024 at 11:56:34 AM

Robert Gormley

  New Content

Tarot cards invite bad spirits, you've been warned.

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 23, 2024 at 1:05:05 PM

Mike Rivage-Seul

Author
Senior Editor
Reply to Robert Gormley:   New Content

Interesting, Robert. I've found just the opposite. Nothing but good spirits. But that might just be me.

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 23, 2024 at 2:16:42 PM

Blair Gelbond

Reply to Mike Rivage-Seul:   New Content

I think it's true that when we open to higher/deeper levels of awareness, both positive and negative energies can be drawn to us. I'd say Gormley's "warning" can be taken as a cautionary note, even if he is coming from a more simplistic understanding. Yet, any of us can fall prey to simplism.

It's true, though, that if we are doing "spiritual bypassing" we can ignore the darker energies - to our own detriment.

As I see it, the key with opening to transpersonal and spiritual levels of our consciousness is learning to "manage," i.e. work with these processes. Getting our "sea legs," so to speak.

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 23, 2024 at 4:22:37 PM

