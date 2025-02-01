 
Login/Register Login | Register
191 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 2/1/25

Tariff Tangle: How Trump's Trade Gambit Could Backfire on American Wallets

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)   No comments

Michael Roberts
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Michael Roberts
Become a Fan
  (19 fans)

The recent Trump administration's decision to impose new tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China is a significant and controversial move that will have far-reaching economic and political implications. For starters Canada is a NATO ally and an historically important trading partner with cordial and friendly relations with the United States. Donald Trump has arrogantly suggested that Canada become part of the United States and its prime minister the new governor. Such imperialistic posturing and braggadocio are part of the Trump playbook - intimidate, bully, threaten and demonize both friends and adversaries. Curiously, this part of the second Trump Administration's "America First" policy.

Trump's Rationale and Justification

The White House has justified these tariffs primarily on the grounds of combating the illegal fentanyl trade. For example, press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that the tariffs are being implemented "for the illegal fentanyl that they have sourced and allowed to distribute into our country, which has killed tens of millions of Americans." This framing attempts to link trade policy with national security and public health concerns. However, this justification is problematic for several reasons:

Misattribution: While China has been a significant source of fentanyl precursors, Canada and Mexico are not major producers. Lumping these countries together oversimplifies a very complex issue.

Effectiveness: Tariffs are a blunt instrument for addressing drug trafficking, a kind of bulldozer approach. It's unclear how broad economic penalties will directly impact the illegal drug trade.

Diplomatic strain: Using tariffs as a punitive, bullying measure against close allies like Canada and Mexico risks damaging crucial relationships and cooperation on multiple fronts, including drug enforcement.

The Economic Impact

The proposed tariffs are also likely to have significant economic consequences:

1. Consumer costs: Higher tariffs will most likely lead to increased prices for American consumers on a wide range of goods, from automobiles to food products.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Michael Roberts Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

MICHAEL DERK ROBERTS Small Business Consultant, Editor, and Social Media & Communications Expert, New York Over the past 20 years I've been a top SMALL BUSINESS CONSULTANT and POLITICAL CAMPAIGN STRATEGIST in Brooklyn, New York, running (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): American Hypocrisy; Tariffs; Trump And Nato; Trump Foreign Policy; Trump Racist; Trump War Against China, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

October 19, 1983 and The Murder Of Maurice Bishop

Why Black History Is important

Wordsmiths And The Delusional

Blacks Killing Blacks

Black On Black Crime: A Critique

2014 FIFA World Cup: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend