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OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 10/20/26  

Talks and Shepherds' field etc

By DR MAZIN QUMSIYEH  Posted by Peter Barus (about the submitter)   No comments
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Peter Barus
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This is a 12 min film about the Shepherds Field settlement in the West Bank. The settlement, authorised by the Israeli government last November, threatens the 11,000 Christian population living next door in Beit Sahour (my town). This is home to an ancient Christian community dating back to the first followers of Christ. At Shepherds Field, Angel Gabriel appeared to the shepherds before they hurried a mile up the road to worship the baby Messiah. It is listed as a sacred Christian site in the Status Quo. Please join the campaign to demand that permission for this settlement be reversed: www.justpeacecoalition.com www.protectancientchristians.com

2026 Peace Prize awarded to Navi Pilley, who chaired the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory from 2021 to 2025. She got the prize for her life long efforts (not only for this).

World Peace Day event at which I spoke.

Susan Abulhawa summed it up well at Oxford Union [she won a case to reinstate the full speech at the Oxford Channel]

From Haaretz: IDF Threatens to Close Palestinian Olive Groves if Activists Accompany Farmers: Soldiers were documented stopping olive picking and telling a landowner: 'You are forbidden to pick olives until the anarchist Jews [and internationals] leave' [this is the fascist state of Israel]

Paramount is about to merge with Warner Brothers which add to concentration of media in the hands of the very few. In this case the joint entity will own CNN and CBS. The conglomerate will be run by Larry Ellison (US Zionist) and Ynon Kreitz (US/Israeli Zionist, Mattel). The billionaires get richer and the US public gets poorer. Now 0.1% of the population owns 15% of the wealth and the top 1% own 32.5% of the wealth.

The 2026 Freedom Convoy is a grassroots, cross-country journey bringing Americans together to learn, connect, and have honest conversations about Israel and Zionist influence in the U.S., U.S. foreign policy, American priorities, and the impact of our government’s decisions on hardworking Americans.

I give 3-4 talks every week. Zionists sometimes complain and claim that calling Israel an apartheid or genocidal entity is “anti-Semitic”. This worked a small part of the time 20-30 years ago but no longer works for Zionists (after all this genocide cannot be hidden!). For example, the attempt to challenge my invitation and talk at the University of Zurich failed: Kantonsräte bezichtigen den Rektor der Universität Zürich strafbaren Verhaltens – weil er umstrittenen Vortrag zu Palästina geduldet hat. Ein Forscher, der an der Universität einen Auftritt hatte, bezeichnete unter anderem Gaza als «Konzentrationslager» und sprach von Genozid.

Heather wrote: "The UK Green Party has voted to recognize that Zionism is a form of racism. In other news, the party recognizes that water is wet, fire is hot, and, (believe it or not), genocide is wrong. A political party that tells the truth? How did this happen? Cue the outrage of the Israeli apartheid regime, its proxies, and its smear machine. The truth must remain unspoken. Those who defend human rights must be punished. The regime must be obeyed."

Back to October 6? Or even worse?

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French

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Peter Barus Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

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