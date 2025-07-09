 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Life Arts    H4'ed 7/9/25

Talking a porcupine down

By   No comments

Gary Lindorff
Message Gary Lindorff
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

I am walking back toward the house

Returning from the short walk I take every morning

Right after I get up, even before coffee.

It is something I have been doing for myself,

Mostly for my back, for over a year.

On this walk I am usually half asleep,

Waking up. In symbiotic fashion

So is the world waking up.

Rain or shine, misty or dry,

There is a freshness to air

That works on me to gradually rouse my senses

And ease me out of dreamtime.

As I walk I see a creature

Making its way toward me on the road.

I think it is our fluffy gray car, Tulsi

Who is coming to meet me.

This is the only thing I can think of

Even though that would be totally out of character for her,

She being a home body . . Still,

Who else could it be! Then I see,

It is a porcupine. Tulsi's "fur"

Becomes a coat of quills.

It / she is exactly the size of Tulsi

And just as self-absorbed.

She doesn't seem to be aware of me,

So I stop. Then she catches my scent.

She stops, gets one look at me and

Heads off the dirt road straight for a tree

Which she starts climbing

Without speeding up or slowing down.

Up she goes. As she climbs,

Sort of walking straight up the trunk

I begin talking to her, using my sweet voice.

"I would never hurt you.

I like you.

You don't need to be afraid of me.

We're friends." That sort of thing.

She stops climbing about 12 feet up and stops.

She is listening to me.

Then she backs down the trunk,

Neither fast nor slow.

Once on the ground she turns

And continues into the deep woods.

This has happened before,

This sort of thing, when talking to a wild animal

Changes the conditioned dynamic

Between human and wild-creature.

I can't be the only one, the only male,

Who has noticed this.

I am not a hunter. I am a vegetarian.

I do not look at animals and see food.

I see another conscious being

And I usually see distrust and fear.

The Catch 22, for those of us who are not predators,

Is that, if some of us

Try and befriend animals

Or at least communicate. . . love?. . .

Does that make them more vulnerable

To other humans who are not interested in befriending them?

In the old (old) days there was a sacred agreement

Between nature and people,

That, if people were respectful

And honored the sacredness of life,

Including their own, and only hunted or harvested

What was needed for survival

And perhaps a little more, nature would

Make the sacrifice, and this understanding

Became the basis of an ecology

That was not human-centered,

But life-centered.

That agreement has been trashed

By generation after generation

I am sorry to say.

And I say this with a twinge of bitterness.

There are too many of us

To all agree on anything!!

We have forgotten how to live in balance.

But when I sweet-talked my little friend the porcupine,

And she decided that she could trust me,

I experienced a good feeling

That lasted all day.

And that good feeling stood up

To a lot of shitty news from Ukraine and Gaza!

My thought was, it's personal.

Maybe that's the takeaway -

That the relationship between humans and nature

Can be healed one encounter,

One overture

at a time.

We all have it in us

To heal our own relationship with nature.



Rate It | View Ratings

Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of five nonfiction books, three collections of poetry, "Children to the Mountain", "The Last recurrent Dream" (Two Plum Press), "Conversations with Poetry (coauthored with Tom Cowan), and (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Poems; Poetry, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Eating Healthy is Do-able / Eating healthily on the fly (plus thoughts on hypoglycemia)

Waking from the dream of causality

More soul-retrieval: Trees in the silo

Trump is an archetype folks and I am the freckle on a whale

I am not strong now, but I will be stronger: Open letter, day after.

Let's play devil's advocate while the dust is still rising.

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend