Exclusive to OpEd News:
Taking any bets on Ohtani's story?

By Bob Gaydos
Shohei Ohtani's interpreter fired as gambling allegations emerge the baseball superstar's former interpreter reportedly racked up millions of dollars in gambling debts. The MLB has announced it's investigating.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Good Morning America)

Temporarily out of touch and easing my way back in via the sports portal, which used to be a place to escape from a world gone mad. Used to be. With a nod to Jimmy Cannon:

  • Maybe it's just me, but: I'd love to be having a cuppa coffee with Pete Rose right now. I don't know about you, but I'm not buying any of the stories the Los Angeles Dodgers and Shohei Ohtani's lawyers have offered so far regarding an IRS investigation into the Japanese star's interpreter and gambling. The interpreter was supposedly ripping off Ohtani or, in another story, Shohei was helping the guy pay off illegal gambling debts. The keyword here for the interpreter, who has been fired by the Dodgers, is illegal. Sports betting is illegal in California. The keyword here for Ohtani is gambling. Unfortunately, all major sports have succumbed to the lure of easy money via gambling, while repeatedly urging players not to do it, because, you know, people might wonder what you're placing a bet on. And, of course, betting on your own sport, in this case baseball, is forbidden. Ohtani's now former interpreter has assured everyone that he never, never, ever, cross-his-heart-and-hopes-to-die bet on baseball. Because, you know, cheating. Integrity of the game. But a bookie was owed a lot of money, apparently, and Ohtani did, or didn't try to pay him off for his interpreter, but didn't notice a bunch of money missing from his bank account. Or something. Baseball's investigating and no one's talking now but the lawyers so Ohtani can try to focus on baseball. The slugger/pitcher recently signed a $700-million contract with the Dodgers. He agreed to take just $2 million a year while he played for them so they could afford to pay the rest of the team. Take the rest when he retires. Nice. If Pete and I are still around then, maybe we can all get together for a cup of coffee in Cooperstown and lay odds on who's going to get into the Hall of Fame that year.
  • Maybe it's just me, but: I'm a little confused when Major League Baseball sends the aforementioned Dodgers and the San Diego Padres to Korea to play two official, season-opening baseball games, then has them come back to the States to resume spring training with the rest of the teams. Couldn't they just be exhibition games or couldn't they just start the actual season? And while they were at it, couldn't they just take that ghost runner off second base to start the 10th inning?
  • Maybe it's just me, but: I'm hoping Aaron Rodgers has had enough time to decide whether he wants to try again to play football for the New York Jets this fall or run for vice president of the United States as Bobby Kennedy Jr.'s running mate. Tough choice, I know. Rodgers is known to have some political views that are as, umm, unusual as Kennedy's and the quarterback's ego undoubtedly found the mention by the third-party presidential candidate flattering, but instead of playing second fiddle to a conspiracy theory fanatic, he's likely to find more acceptance in New York playing quarterback for a team that desperately needs one. At least he has a wealth of experience at that job. And of course, there's the fact that he had to be helped off the field after his first series of downs for the team last year never to take another snap. Unfinished business. Stick with what you know, Mr. Rodgers, and they'll cheer you in the Meadowlands.
  • Maybe it's just me, but: On the positive side, it was nice to see the Robert Kennedy family gather for a reunion (without Bobby Junior) at the Washington, D.C. home of family friend, Joe Biden. Warmth and support all around the White House. I think the family patriarch would have understood and appreciated. Bobby Kennedy understood the importance of freedom and democracy and I'm pretty sure would've recognized President Biden as the best bet this year to maintain and continue to fight for both. In fact, I'd take that bet to the bank.
Bob Gaydos is a veteran of 40-plus years in daily newspapers. He began as police reporter with The (Binghamton, N.Y.) Sun-Bulletin, eventually covering government and politics as well as serving as city editor, features editor, sports editor and (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
