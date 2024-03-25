Taking any bets on Ohtani's story?



Shohei Ohtani's interpreter fired as gambling allegations emerge the baseball superstar's former interpreter reportedly racked up millions of dollars in gambling debts. The MLB has announced it's investigating.

(Image by YouTube, Channel: Good Morning America) Details DMCA





Temporarily out of touch and easing my way back in via the sports portal, which used to be a place to escape from a world gone mad. Used to be. With a nod to Jimmy Cannon: