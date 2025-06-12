 
Take Those Masks Off (Not You, Protesters -- You, Cops)

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)

Thomas Knapp
SWAT team
SWAT team
(Image by OregonDOT from flickr)   Details   DMCA

"[F]rom now on," US president Donald Trump wrote in his Truth Social temper tantrum over anti-ICE protests in Lose Angeles, "MASKS WILL NOT BE ALLOWED to be worn at protests."

I agree with what Trump's saying ... but not with what he means.

He's ordering protesters not to wear masks (they'll ignore him, as they should).

He should be ordering the police and military personnel across from those protesters to uncover their faces.

Over the last several years, it's become common to see photos and videos of supposed "law enforcement personnel" conducting operations while wearing balaclavas and other face coverings to hide their identities. Not just while working "crowd control" at demonstrations, but when busting into homes and businesses to investigate alleged crimes, serve warrants, etc.

That needs to end, now, for two reasons.

The first reason is that it's unsafe for everyone involved.

Hypothetical:

You're going about your lawful personal business when someone wearing a ski mask and dark jacket with large lettering on the back runs at you, waving a gun and yelling "Freeze! Police!" (or "ICE!" or "FBI!" or whatever).

Is he or she actually a police officer of some kind?

Or are you about to be mugged, raped, murdered, or some combination of those things?

If you weren't conducting yourself violently at the moment of contact, you'd have a solid "stand your ground" case if you whipped out a handgun and put that person down. Your fear of death or grievous bodily harm in such a situation would be entirely reasonable.

If you weren't conducting yourself violently at the moment of contact, the proper approach by a real police officer would be to politely introduce himself or herself, with face uncovered and service weapon holstered, produce photo identification matching said face, and state his or her business with you.

We've seen a recent spate of arrests for impersonating ICE agents and other "law enforcement personnel" while detaining and even raping others. Those incidents may or may not have involved masks, but letting real cops wear masks makes impersonating them easier -- and their jobs harder if onlookers justifiably intervene versus unidentifiable masked assailants.

The second reason is about who owes what to whom.

Next Page  1  |  2

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
